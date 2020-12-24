Around the NFL

49ers TE George Kittle (foot) to play Saturday vs. Cardinals

Published: Dec 24, 2020 at 04:57 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The playoffs are no longer in play for the 49ers, but they aren't giving up on what's left of their season. That particularly applies to their All-Pro tight end.

George Kittle will play Saturday versus the Cardinals, per coach Kyle Shanahan.

After missing the past six games with a fractured foot, Kittle will be on a pitch count in Week 16. Shanahan added that Kittle feels "great," so his presence should be a boon for a depleted 49ers offense. While various injuries have limited Kittle to just six games this season, he's managed to average 79 receiving yards per contest.

San Francisco (5-9) will be looking to play spoiler over the final two weeks. Both its games will be played at Arizona's State Farm Stadium, which has doubled as the Niners' surrogate home during the last month of the season. The Cardinals are looking to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2015, while Week 17 opponent Seattle is vying to win the NFC West.

It's a position the Niners expected to be in themselves after last year's Super Bowl run. In a different way, the West might still go through them in 2020.

The San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals kick off from State Farm Stadium on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET, airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

