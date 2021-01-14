Thursday's NFL injury and roster news ahead of Divisional Round

The Browns don't quite have all hands on deck yet as they prepare for Sunday's Divisional Round matchup with the Chiefs. But they're getting closer.
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Coach Kevin Stefanski, who returned to the facility Thursday after his own bout with COVID, said offensive tackle Jack Conklin (hamstring), linebacker B.J. Goodson (shoulder) and tight end David Njoku (hamstring) won't practice for a second straight day but are making progress.
The trio started in Cleveland's wild-card win over the Steelers, while Hodge was out for the second time in three weeks because of COVID protocols.
Here are the other injuries and roster moves we're monitoring Thursday:
- The Cowboys announced linebacker Jaylon Smith underwent wrist surgery. Smith tallied a career-high 154 tackles in 2020.