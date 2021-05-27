Thursday's NFL injury and roster news 

Dave Gettleman bucked his own history in April's draft, executing multiple draft-day trades to navigate the evolving landscape and attempt to upgrade his team. He's now just one contract from having his entire class signed.
Gettleman's Giants signed third-round cornerback Aaron Robinson on Thursday, leaving just one draft pick to be signed. New York traded up five spots in the third round to select Robinson, who shines in his ability to play physically and was touted by Gettleman as a versatile, sound tackler capable of playing inside or outside.
Robinson played three seasons at UCF after transferring from Alabama, spending time at both outside corner and in the slot. He joins a secondary that is suddenly deep, if not crowded, following the additions of Adoree' Jackson, Robinson and sixth-round pick Rodarius Williams to a group that was significantly improved in 2020.
Elsewhere around the NFL on Thursday:
- The Arizona Cardinals released former Titans quarterback Cole McDonald. Arizona now has three quarterbacks on its roster: Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy and Chris Streveler.