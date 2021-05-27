Thursday's NFL injury and roster news 

Around the NFL

Published: May 27, 2021 at 02:06 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Dave Gettleman bucked his own history in April's draft, executing multiple draft-day trades to navigate the evolving landscape and attempt to upgrade his team. He's now just one contract from having his entire class signed.

Gettleman's Giants signed third-round cornerback Aaron Robinson on Thursday, leaving just one draft pick to be signed. New York traded up five spots in the third round to select Robinson, who shines in his ability to play physically and was touted by Gettleman as a versatile, sound tackler capable of playing inside or outside.

Robinson played three seasons at UCF after transferring from Alabama, spending time at both outside corner and in the slot. He joins a secondary that is suddenly deep, if not crowded, following the additions of Adoree' Jackson﻿, Robinson and sixth-round pick Rodarius Williams to a group that was significantly improved in 2020.

Elsewhere around the NFL on Thursday:

Free-agent RB Todd Gurley visiting Detroit Lions

﻿Todd Gurley﻿ is visiting the Lions and taking a physical Thursday, Tom Pelissero reports. Detroit is home to Gurley's former Rams running mate, quarterback Jared Goff, with whom Gurley teamed to help Los Angeles reach the Super Bowl in the 2018 season.
Eagles promote Catherine Raiche to VP of football operations as part of multiple front office changes

In a year filled with remarkable progress from women in the NFL, Thursday produced a new milestone. The Eagles promoted Catherine Raiche to VP of football operations as part of a number of departmental changes announced Thursday. Raiche's promotion makes her the new highest-ranking woman in personnel in the league's history.
Bill Belichick: Patriots 'have a lot of things we've got to work on' at QB between now and Week 1

The Patriots' QB situation and our subsequent monitoring of it is only just getting started. As expected, so is Bill Belichick's crafty avoidance of making any definitive statements on the matter. 
Stefon Diggs aiming for 'five Super Bowl rings' in his climb to 'the mountain top'

Bills receiver ﻿Stefon Diggs﻿ ran up the total of titles he's seeking in his new home when speaking with a publication hailing from his hometown.
Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell: 'All of us are tired of losing'

Clelin Ferrell's stats and the Raiders' overall results during his time with the Silver and Black have been underwhelming. The Las Vegas edge rusher admits "all of us are tired of losing," but is also adamant that he needs to stay "true to myself" and "the No. 1 thing is I know it's going to pay off."
Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown on Ravens' offensive balance: 'We're going to get it right'

With the Ravens having selected Minnesota's ﻿Rashod Bateman﻿ in the first round and signed ﻿Sammy Watkins﻿ in free agency, WR Marquise Brown is confident Baltimore will get things right as it relates to the ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿-led offense becoming a dual threat. 
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence 'really excited to play with' Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow's signing has been met with seemingly as much criticism as hoopla, but for Trevor Lawrence, it's been a chance to get to know another former first-round QB and he's been happy with what he's seen thus far. 
NFL community celebrates Adam Vinatieri's retirement

The most accomplished kicker in NFL history is hanging up his cleats.

﻿Adam Vinatieri﻿ announced Wednesday he's planning to retire. After 24 NFL seasons, the former Patriots and Colts star is the unassailable G.O.A.T. at his position. His retirement prompted reactions from around the league.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa admits he 'wasn't comfortable' as rookie; says confidence, hip have improved significantly

Tua Tagovailoa admitted Wednesday that he wasn't always comfortable running the Dolphins offense as a rookie, but his confidence, along with his hip, have improved in a big way heading into the 2021 campaign. 
Former Patriots, Colts K Adam Vinatieri says he plans to retire

Following a 2020 campaign in which he did not play, all-time great kicker Adam Vinatieri announced his plans to retire on Wednesday.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on contract: 'I would love to be in Baltimore forever'

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson told reporters Wednesday he'd love to remain a Baltimore Raven forever as the 2019 MVP approaches one of the NFL's next big pay days. 
