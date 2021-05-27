Around the NFL

NFL suspends retiring OT Jared Veldheer for six games

Published: May 27, 2021 at 06:07 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Jared Veldheer had yet to sign on with a new team this offseason and had already decided to retire, but if the free-agent offensive lineman were to sign on with a new team he would not be available to play until late October, anyway.

The NFL has suspended Veldheer for the first six games of the 2021 season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Pelissero added Veldheer had already planned to retire and that the offensive lineman said a prescription is what led to his suspension.

In a statement obtained by Pelissero, Veldheer said he was prescribed "low-dose Clomid due to abnormally low" testosterone and that, "I also plan to retire at this time from the NFL."

Clomid is also known as clomiphene citrate.

Veldheer finished the 2020 campaign with the Packers, who signed him off the Colts' practice squad in January ahead of an NFC Divisional Round matchup with the Rams. He did not play for Green Bay after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list a day after joining the team. One week earlier, he started for Indianapolis in its AFC Wild Card Round loss to the Bills.

After starting more than 100 games between stints with the Raiders, Cardinals and Broncos, the 33-year-old Veldheer has appeared in just three regular-season games the past two seasons amid a pair of retirement announcements -- and now a third.

Related Content

news

NFL Training Camp 2021 primer: Key info, dates, locations

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL's upcoming training camps. 
news

Meyer: Tim Tebow 'one of 90 trying to make the team' as Jaguars OTAs continue

The Urban Meyer era is very much underway in Jacksonville, and because it's 2021 and Tim Tebow is back in the league, Meyer fielded questions regarding his status Thursday.
news

Daniel Jones: 'It's on all of us' to make Giants offense 'explosive' in 2021

Year 3 is a pivotal time for any young player, particularly at the quarterback position.

The spotlight surrounding 2019 first-round pick ﻿Daniel Jones﻿ was already set to intensify for this very reason, only now the glare is noticeably brighter following the Giants' busy offseason.
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news 

The Giants signed third-round CB Aaron Robinson on Thursday, leaving just one of their draft picks to be signed. New York traded up five spots in the third round to select Robinson, who was touted by GM Dave Gettleman as a versatile, sound tackler capable of playing inside or outside.
news

Free-agent RB Todd Gurley visiting Detroit Lions

﻿Todd Gurley﻿ is visiting the Lions and taking a physical Thursday, Tom Pelissero reports. Detroit is home to Gurley's former Rams running mate, quarterback Jared Goff, with whom Gurley teamed to help Los Angeles reach the Super Bowl in the 2018 season.
news

Eagles promote Catherine Raiche to VP of football operations as part of multiple front office changes

In a year filled with remarkable progress from women in the NFL, Thursday produced a new milestone. The Eagles promoted Catherine Raiche to VP of football operations as part of a number of departmental changes announced Thursday. Raiche's promotion makes her the new highest-ranking woman in personnel in the league's history.
news

Bill Belichick: Patriots 'have a lot of things we've got to work on' at QB between now and Week 1

The Patriots' QB situation and our subsequent monitoring of it is only just getting started. As expected, so is Bill Belichick's crafty avoidance of making any definitive statements on the matter. 
news

Stefon Diggs aiming for 'five Super Bowl rings' in his climb to 'the mountain top'

Bills receiver ﻿Stefon Diggs﻿ ran up the total of titles he's seeking in his new home when speaking with a publication hailing from his hometown.
news

Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell: 'All of us are tired of losing'

Clelin Ferrell's stats and the Raiders' overall results during his time with the Silver and Black have been underwhelming. The Las Vegas edge rusher admits "all of us are tired of losing," but is also adamant that he needs to stay "true to myself" and "the No. 1 thing is I know it's going to pay off."
news

Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown on Ravens' offensive balance: 'We're going to get it right'

With the Ravens having selected Minnesota's ﻿Rashod Bateman﻿ in the first round and signed ﻿Sammy Watkins﻿ in free agency, WR Marquise Brown is confident Baltimore will get things right as it relates to the ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿-led offense becoming a dual threat. 
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence 'really excited to play with' Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow's signing has been met with seemingly as much criticism as hoopla, but for Trevor Lawrence, it's been a chance to get to know another former first-round QB and he's been happy with what he's seen thus far. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW