Around the NFL

Three-time Pro Bowl RB Le'Veon Bell to make pro boxing debut vs. Uriah Hall on Oct. 29

Published: Oct 06, 2022 at 07:01 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Le'Veon Bell is going pro.

Roughly a month after knocking out another former NFL running back in an exhibition, Bell's professional boxing debut was announced Thursday as he'll be facing longtime Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight Uriah Hall on Oct. 29 as part of the undercard of the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva Most Valuable Promotions/Showtime pay-per-view. The card will take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

"As soon as Most Valuable Promotions approached me about joining the Paul-Silva pay-per-view, I told them, 'I want in,' and didn't care who the opponent was," Bell said in a press release. "Uriah Hall is going to feel my punching power and tap out like he's getting submitted. He is not built like me."

Bell, who said in July that he intends on focusing on boxing and would not play in the NFL this season, knocked out Adrian Peterson in the fifth round on Sept. 10.

Now he will fight for the first time as a professional against Hall, who is also making his pro boxing debut, in a four-round cruiserweight bout contracted at 195 pounds.

Though both fighters are making their first forays into the boxing ring as prizefighters, Hall has more than a decade's worth of combat sports experience, having begun his pro mixed martial arts career back in 2005. A perennial top-10 UFC middleweight in his run with the organization -- which ran from his time on The Ultimate Fighter in 2012 until his last bout on July 2 -- Hall owns a 17-11 MMA record with 13 knockouts. He owns notable wins over Chris Weidman, Gegard Mousasi, Thiago Santos and one of the card's co-headliners, Anderson Silva, whom Hall TKO'd in October of 2020 (though Silva was long past his MMA prime by that point).

"Le'Veon Bell, I hope you bring your best," Hall said in the release. "I know I will."

How Hall, 38, transitions into boxing will obviously remain to be seen, but Bell, 30, is taking a monster step up in competition from a former NFL Most Valuable Player to a former UFC KO artist.

Against Peterson, Bell landed the first and only big punch of the fight and displayed far better footwork, but will likely face an opponent in Hall who will be far more aggressive and fundamentally sound, even with a lack of pro boxing experience.

Bell played in eight NFL games in 2021 -- five with the Baltimore Ravens and three with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At this point, it seems far removed from his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2013 through 2018 when he was one of the game's best running backs, earning two All-Pro nods and three Pro Bowl trips. He memorably sat out all of the 2018 season in a contract dispute and then joined the New York Jets on a lucrative deal ahead of the 2019 season and his career floundered from there.

Now, he's looking for a second run in a different world as Bell is going pro once again; only this time it's in the ring and far removed from the gridiron.

Related Content

news

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo on offseason trade interest from Panthers: 'They were top of the list'

Asked Thursday if the Panthers were in trade discussions to acquire him in the offseason, Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo said "they were top of the list."

news

Week 5 Thursday inactives: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos

The official inactives for the Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

news

Patriots place backup QB Brian Hoyer (concussion) on injured reserve

Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer is headed to injured reserve after suffering a concussion in Week 4. Hoyer replaced the injured Mac Jones against Green Bay but was knocked out of the game after only 15 plays.

news

Buccaneers' Tom Brady on number of 2-2 teams in NFL: 'There's a lot of bad football from what I watch'

One of 15 NFL teams with a .500 record through four weeks of play, Tampa is tied with the Falcons atop the NFC South, but entering their Week 5 matchup, it seems as if their pair of wins is the last thing on anyone's minds

news

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Rams matchup: 'We're nobody's underdog'

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has found his motivational tactic for Sunday's game against the Rams. When presented with the game's spread, he replied, "we're nobody's underdog."

news

Colts elevating RB Phillip Lindsay from practice squad for 'TNF' vs. former team Broncos

Phillip Lindsay's next stop in his once-unlikely NFL career comes in Indianapolis. He'll face a familiar team in his debut with his new team. The Colts are elevating Lindsay from their practice squad for Thursday night's game against the Broncos.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Carson Wentz senses 'no panic' in Commanders despite 1-3 start to season

After an opening-week win, the Washington Commanders have lost three straight. Carson Wentz is asking everyone to remain calm.

news

Jared Goff aims to put Lions on winning path against familiar foe in Bill Belichick, Patriots

Detroit, the league's No. 1 offense, heads to New England this weekend for a date with a foe that is particularly familiar to one key player. Jared Goff said this week he and the Lions will be "ready" for Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

news

Packers' Aaron Rodgers wishes he had more time in London ahead of Giants game

While Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is stressing out about the schedule changes brought on by Green Bay's trip to London to face the Giants, his quarterback Aaron Rodgers has expressed his interest in being a tourist on the team's first trip to the United Kingdom.

news

Kyle Shanahan 'not that concerned' with George Kittle's lack of production: 'It'll take care of itself'

As 49ers fans and fantasy football owners alike wonder what's happening with TE George Kittle's role in the offense, head coach Kyle Shanahan stressed that a healthy Kittle will be the Kittle of old -- eventually.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE