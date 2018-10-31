Three things to watch for in Raiders-49ers on 'TNF'

It'll be on in the final Battle of the Bay, with the Raiders set to move to Las Vegas in 2020 and these teams meeting just once every four years. This had a little more juice in past years, especially when both teams were contenders and when both played in old stadiums that were more relics than modern marvels. Now, only one team plays in an aging venue, and this game is played at the other's home, which is very new and has a history of hosting good TNF games.