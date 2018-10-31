Around the NFL

Three things to watch for in Raiders-49ers on 'TNF'

Published: Oct 31, 2018 at 02:03 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

I know, I know, but you clicked on the link. You're here now. Let's do this together.

The Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers meet in a matchup of two teams with two wins combined. It's been a rough football year in the Bay Area, thanks in part to one devastating ACL injury for one team, and a mid-season teardown of sorts for the other.

But this is still prime-time football, and as the saying goes, when it's on, it's on. Plus, as long as they escape the traffic, plenty of fans from both teams should make their way to Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium. And who doesn't like football under the lights?!

Here are three reasons why you should watch the Week 9 edition of *Thursday Night Football *(airing on NFL Network, FOX and streaming on Amazon Prime Video). Remember: When it's on, it's on.

1. Final Battle of the Bay

It'll be on in the final Battle of the Bay, with the Raiders set to move to Las Vegas in 2020 and these teams meeting just once every four years. This had a little more juice in past years, especially when both teams were contenders and when both played in old stadiums that were more relics than modern marvels. Now, only one team plays in an aging venue, and this game is played at the other's home, which is very new and has a history of hosting good TNF games.

The last point is important: San Francisco, back in the prehistoric days of Brian Hoyer, went toe-to-toe with the Rams in an entertaining Thursday night contest a year ago. And just two weeks back, the Niners gave the Packers all they could handle on Monday night.

This begs the question: Are the Niners at their best when the pressure is on? Is Kyle Shanahan the football equivalent of One-Take Jay?

Furthermore, are the Raiders capable of beating anyone other than the Browns? And if so, wouldn't it be great for Jon Gruden to get his second win against a neighbor whom his team's fanbase doesn't very much like, on its turf, on national television?

I know, you can't wait for kickoff now. But there's more!

2. Tight end palooza!

Jared Cook is a name you might know. George Kittle, probably not -- but it's in your best interest to get familiar.

In what's likely more a product of a quarterback relying on a safety blanket (or defenses turning their attention elsewhere), both of these tight ends are leading their teams in receiving. Cook, a relatively productive tight end over the course of his 10-year NFL journey, is headed toward a career year at 31 years old. He's Derek Carr's No. 1 target, and it's been pretty obvious through seven games, a small glimmer in what has been an otherwise sad season for the Silver and Black.

Then, across the Bay resides Kittle, a second-year pass-catcher who's already passed his 2017 total. Perhaps even more impressive is the fact he's doing a lot of it without Jimmy Garoppolo, lost to the aforementioned ACL injury. No, Kittle is teaming up with C.J. Beathard, his former college teammate at Iowa. (Tonight it will be Nick Mullens making his first-career start under center).

The familiarity is paying dividends, so much that Kittle made it onto Pro Football Focus' mid-season All-Pro team.

Which tight end will reign supreme Thursday? Or will they both be stars?

Hold your head together so it doesn't explode.

3. Terrell Owens returns in front of the faithful

Every broadcaster has a page he or she turns to when a game turns to a blowout, and this is mine for this piece. In case the game isn't riveting, there's an additional attraction, one who was for a time the biggest in football.

His name: Terrell Owens. You might know him as T.O.

Owens notoriously became the first in history to boycott his own Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement back in August, grabbing headlines and shining a light on the selectors, whom he felt did him wrong in making him wait a few years. On Thursday, he will be honored at halftime and presented with his Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence.

Pro Football Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker travels across the country to give these rings to each of the newest enshrinees with similar ceremonies taking place at each of the Hall of Famers' team's stadiums. Jerry Kramer received his in Green Bay earlier this season; Robert Brazile, too, in Nashville.

But none of those men avoided his ceremony and had his own at his college. Owens did, making for a little intrigue with this meeting. (It's important to note there isn't any lingering animosity between the hall and Owens, with the hall keeping its invitation permanently open to Owens and a guarantee to protect his legacy for as long as it exists.)

Plus, expect plenty of camera cuts to Owens during the game and commentary on his illustrious career (including how he eventually became a star for the rival Dallas Cowboys) via FOX's Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Maybe we'll even get another Good Morning Football tie-in.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers agree to terms with Jim Harbaugh to become their new head coach

The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to hire Jim Harbaugh, who led the University of Michigan to a national championship earlier this month, as their next head coach, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce on relationship with new GM Tom Telesco: We have to 'check our egos at the door'

New Las Vegas head coach Antonio Pierce's Raiders put up 63 points in a win over the Chargers. The lopsided win led to general manager Tom Telesco losing his job. Now the two are joined together. "I told him I was going for 71," Pierce joked Wednesday. 
news

Nick Sirianni: 'Fresh ideas' needed for Eagles offense after disappointing end to 2023 season

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni addressed the media on Wednesday and discussed his decision to move on from offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and defensive coordinator Sean Desai.
news

Bengals hiring QBs coach Dan Pitcher as new offensive coordinator 

Dan Pitcher, the team's quarterbacks coach this past season, is being hired as the Bengals' new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. 
news

Dolphins, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio mutually agree to part ways after one season

The Miami Dolphins and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio have mutually agreed to part ways after one season together, the team announced Wednesday.
news

Niners WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) feeling better, won't practice Wednesday 

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel won't practice Wednesday while dealing with a shoulder injury. Kyle Shanahan noted that Samuel is "feeling better," but offered no further indication about his status for the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions. 
news

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes ahead of playoff matchup with Ravens' Lamar Jackson: 'He's going to be the MVP for a reason'

Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Ravens marks the first time in NFL history two former league MVPs both under the age of 30 will face off in a playoff game. Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are praising each other ahead of time.
news

Ravens LB Roquan Smith on facing Patrick Mahomes: He's an elite QB, but we're an elite defense

The Baltimore Ravens matchup against Patrick Mahomes will be one key's to determining who goes to the Super Bowl. Roquan Smith, to his credit, isn't shying away from the task of stopping the Chiefs superstar QB.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Joe Barry will not return as Packers defensive coordinator after three seasons

The Green Bay Packers will make a change to its defense in 2024. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that Joe Barry will not return as defensive coordinator, per sources informed of the situation.
news

Colts RB Zack Moss open to Indianapolis return ahead of free agency: 'It would be great'

Zack Moss proved invaluable for the Colts in 2023, giving the club insurance and a workhorse option as star Jonathan Taylor dealt with injuries. Heading toward free agency, Moss wouldn't mind a return to Indianapolis to stay paired with Taylor.
news

Bills GM Brandon Beane: Joe Brady 'did a really good job' and deserves 'serious consideration' for OC gig in 2024

The Bills must decide whether interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady will keep the gig full-time in 2024. General manager Brandon Beane said Tuesday that Brady's work down the stretch warranted him at least "serious consideration" in the process.