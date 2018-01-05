Three (story)lines to watch during Wild Card Weekend

So it shifts back to the pass, where the Bills have struggled mightily to protect Tyrod Taylor. Statistically, the Bills are tied for 24th in the league in sacks surrendered (47) and 19th in quarterback hits allowed (90). With a hobbled or missing McCoy, there's no reason for Jacksonville's relentless pass rush to not pin its ears back and go after Taylor. When considering this information, this one could get ugly -- but we've seen crazier things happen in the past. Buffalo is definitely facing an uphill climb in a few feet of snow in this one, but luckily for Western New Yorkers, they're used to adverse conditions.