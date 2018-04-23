Three man-moving prospects to watch in 2018 NFL Draft

Crosby got his first taste of big-time football during Oregon's run to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, and though he didn't come away with a title, he did gain valuable experience. His college career has been a series of hurdles, with sudden and drastic shifts in program health, coaching changes, multiple injuries, and even tragedy in his hometown of Las Vegas all experienced along the way. Out comes a lineman with plenty of perseverance and intestinal fortitude, a mean streak in the run game and some hardware, too. Crosby as named First Team All-Pac-12 in 2017 to go along with the Morris Trophy as the conference's best lineman, as voted on by those he faced. He also landed a well-deserved Senior Bowl invitation.