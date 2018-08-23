Three effective lines poised for more success in 2018

And then, there's the left side. Terron Armstead and Andrus Peat returned to provide reliable performance -- with Armstead becoming the starting left tackle with Ramczyk needed more on the right side after Strief's injury -- and when grouped with the aforementioned right side and center Max Unger, created one of the league's best (and most overlooked) groups in the league. Drew Brees, Kamara, Ingram and Michael Thomas get the praise and spotlight, but it begins with the men up front. New Orleans' starting five proved it is one of the best, and is positioned for more in the years to come.