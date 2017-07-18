Thomas Davis comments on Dave Gettleman's firing

"We understand that as players and it really wasn't any hard feelings from my end, because we understand that. They don't have to do it. It's a situation where I have another year and they can make me play it out, or make Greg play his remaining two years out. As players, that's something we agreed to a long time ago. You just want some clarity, some certainty moving forward as a player and I'm thankful that the organization is willing to do it."