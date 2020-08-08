This Week in NFL History: Aug. 10-16; Green Bay Packers founded

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the NFL Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.

August 10

Seahawks Stadium (now CenturyLink Field) opened and the Colts defeated the Seahawks 28-10 in a 2002 preseason game.

-59,902 fans in attendance

-Colts head coach was Hall of Famer Tony Dungy, quarterback was Peyton Manning, running back was HOFer Edgerrin James and top wide receiver was HOFer Marvin Harrison

-Seahawks head coach was Mike Holmgren, quarterback was Matt Hasselbeck and running back was Shaun Alexander

Notable Birthday: Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (25)

August 11

HOFer Curly Lambeau and newspaperman George Calhoun founded the Green Bay Packers in 1919

-Won 13 NFL Championships (nine NFL Championships and four Super Bowls; most combined championships in NFL history)

First Hall of Fame Game is played and it is between the Giants and Cardinals, who tied 21-21, in 1962

-14,000 fans in attendance

-HOFer Y.A. Tittle scored the first touchdown on a QB sneak and later a 28-yard passing touchdown to Giants running back Joe Morrison

-Cardinals head coach was Wally Lemm, QB was Charley Johnson and running back was John David Crow

August 12

First preseason game is played in Canada (Ottawa) and the Giants defeated the Ottawa Rough Riders, 27-6 in 1950

- 11,025 fans in attendance

- NYG HC was HOF Steve Owen, QB was Charley Conerly & RB was Gene Roberts

Notable Birthday: WR Plaxico Burress (43)

August 13

The Eagles signed QB Michael Vick to a two-year, $1.6 million contract after not playing football in consecutive seasons (2007-2008) in 2009

- Vick went on to record an 8-3 record and make the Pro Bowl with the Eagles in his first season returning as a starter in 2010

Notable Birthdays: HOFer Chris Hanburger (79), NE S Devin McCourty (33) and NE CB Jason McCourty (33)

August 14

Vikings defeated the Bears, 28-21, in the NFL's only preseason game played in Sweden in 1988

- First NFL game played in continental Europe

- 33,115 fans in attendance

- Vikings head coach was Jerry Burns, QB was Wade Wilson and wide receiver was Anthony Carter, who had a 73-yard receiving touchdown)

- Bears head coach was HOFer Mike Ditka, QB was Jim McMahon and running back was Neal Anderson

NFL donated $2.5 million to UW Medicine to establish a Sports Health and Safety Institute in 2015

- Created to advance research, education and advocacy for the prevention and treatment of sports-related concussions

Notable Birthdays: HOFer Wellington Mara, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel (45) and quarterback Tim Tebow (33)

August 15

All-time record crowd of 112,376 attended the American Bowl game (Oilers defeated the Cowboys ,6-0) in Mexico City in 1994

- The American Bowl was a series of preseason games held outside of the United States from 1986-2005

- Oilers head coach was Jack Pardee, quarterback was Billy Joe Tolliver and wide receiver was Webster Slaughter

- Cowboys head coach was Barry Switzer (first season), quarterback was HOFer Troy Aikman, running back was HOFer Emmitt Smith and wide receiver was HOFer Michael Irvin

Notable Birthdays: HOFer Gene Upshaw, Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak (59) and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (51)

August 16

Miami was awarded an AFL franchise for the 1966 season in 1965

- Won two Super Bowls (one of 13 franchises with multiple Super Bowl victories)

- 457-371-4 record (.552) ranks as the seventh-best in the Super Bowl era

The Cardinals defeated the Chargers 20-10 in a preseason game in Tokyo in 1976

- First NFL game outside of North America

- 38,000 fans in attendance

- Cardinals head coach was Don Coryell, quarterback was Jim Hart and wide receiver was Mel Gray

- Chargers head coach was Tommy Prothro, quarterback was HOFer Dan Fouts and HOF wide receiver Charlie Joiner

New Meadowlands Stadium (now MetLife Stadiun) opened and the Giants defeated the Jets, 31-16, in a 2010 preseason game

- Giants head coach was Tom Coughlin, quarterback was Eli Manning, running back was Ahmad Bradshaw and top wide receiver was rookie Victor Cruz, who had three touchdowns in the game

- Jets head coach was Rex Ryan, QB was Mark Sanchez, RB was HOFer LaDainian Tomlinson and wide receiver was Braylon Edwards