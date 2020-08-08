This Week in NFL History: Aug. 10-16; Green Bay Packers founded

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the NFL Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
August 10
- Seahawks Stadium (now CenturyLink Field) opened and the Colts defeated the Seahawks 28-10 in a 2002 preseason game.
-59,902 fans in attendance
-Colts head coach was Hall of Famer Tony Dungy, quarterback was Peyton Manning, running back was HOFer Edgerrin James and top wide receiver was HOFer Marvin Harrison
-Seahawks head coach was Mike Holmgren, quarterback was Matt Hasselbeck and running back was Shaun Alexander
- Notable Birthday: Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (25)
August 11
- HOFer Curly Lambeau and newspaperman George Calhoun founded the Green Bay Packers in 1919
-Won 13 NFL Championships (nine NFL Championships and four Super Bowls; most combined championships in NFL history)
- First Hall of Fame Game is played and it is between the Giants and Cardinals, who tied 21-21, in 1962
-14,000 fans in attendance
-HOFer Y.A. Tittle scored the first touchdown on a QB sneak and later a 28-yard passing touchdown to Giants running back Joe Morrison
-Cardinals head coach was Wally Lemm, QB was Charley Johnson and running back was John David Crow
August 12
- First preseason game is played in Canada (Ottawa) and the Giants defeated the Ottawa Rough Riders, 27-6 in 1950
- 11,025 fans in attendance
- NYG HC was HOF Steve Owen, QB was Charley Conerly & RB was Gene Roberts
- Notable Birthday: WR Plaxico Burress (43)
August 13
- The Eagles signed QB Michael Vick to a two-year, $1.6 million contract after not playing football in consecutive seasons (2007-2008) in 2009
- Vick went on to record an 8-3 record and make the Pro Bowl with the Eagles in his first season returning as a starter in 2010
- Notable Birthdays: HOFer Chris Hanburger (79), NE S Devin McCourty (33) and NE CB Jason McCourty (33)
August 14
- Vikings defeated the Bears, 28-21, in the NFL's only preseason game played in Sweden in 1988
- First NFL game played in continental Europe
- 33,115 fans in attendance
- Vikings head coach was Jerry Burns, QB was Wade Wilson and wide receiver was Anthony Carter, who had a 73-yard receiving touchdown)
- Bears head coach was HOFer Mike Ditka, QB was Jim McMahon and running back was Neal Anderson
- NFL donated $2.5 million to UW Medicine to establish a Sports Health and Safety Institute in 2015
- Created to advance research, education and advocacy for the prevention and treatment of sports-related concussions
- Notable Birthdays: HOFer Wellington Mara, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel (45) and quarterback Tim Tebow (33)
August 15
- All-time record crowd of 112,376 attended the American Bowl game (Oilers defeated the Cowboys ,6-0) in Mexico City in 1994
- The American Bowl was a series of preseason games held outside of the United States from 1986-2005
- Oilers head coach was Jack Pardee, quarterback was Billy Joe Tolliver and wide receiver was Webster Slaughter
- Cowboys head coach was Barry Switzer (first season), quarterback was HOFer Troy Aikman, running back was HOFer Emmitt Smith and wide receiver was HOFer Michael Irvin
- Notable Birthdays: HOFer Gene Upshaw, Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak (59) and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (51)
August 16
- Miami was awarded an AFL franchise for the 1966 season in 1965
- Won two Super Bowls (one of 13 franchises with multiple Super Bowl victories)
- 457-371-4 record (.552) ranks as the seventh-best in the Super Bowl era
- The Cardinals defeated the Chargers 20-10 in a preseason game in Tokyo in 1976
- First NFL game outside of North America
- 38,000 fans in attendance
- Cardinals head coach was Don Coryell, quarterback was Jim Hart and wide receiver was Mel Gray
- Chargers head coach was Tommy Prothro, quarterback was HOFer Dan Fouts and HOF wide receiver Charlie Joiner
- New Meadowlands Stadium (now MetLife Stadiun) opened and the Giants defeated the Jets, 31-16, in a 2010 preseason game
- Giants head coach was Tom Coughlin, quarterback was Eli Manning, running back was Ahmad Bradshaw and top wide receiver was rookie Victor Cruz, who had three touchdowns in the game
- Jets head coach was Rex Ryan, QB was Mark Sanchez, RB was HOFer LaDainian Tomlinson and wide receiver was Braylon Edwards
- Notable Birthdays: HOFer Frank Gifford, WAS DE Ryan Kerrigan (32), Broncos CB A.J. Bouye (29) and Lions DE Trey Flowers (27)