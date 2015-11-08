Thirty-three things we learned from Week 9

The Panthers kept the Pack from scoring, though, saving an otherwise outstanding afternoon by Newton. The massive-bodied quarterback hurt Green Bay with 57 yards on the ground and scorched the Packers' secondary with a rash of deep throws. Cam paved the way for Carolina's first touchdown with a beautiful 59-yard lob to Jerricho Cotchery before setting up the team's second score with a 52-yarder to rookie Devin Funchess. Newton's subsequent 39-yard dart to Corey Brown put the Panthers up 27-7 at the half. Passing for 297 yards and three touchdowns -- and running for another -- Cam threw aggressively from wire to wire and carried Carolina on his back.