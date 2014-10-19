Thirty-nine things you need to know from Week 7

So the Seahawks and 49ers are a combined 7-6. It's unexpected, yes, and very good news for the Packers, Eagles, Lions, Cardinals, and yes, Cowboys. Just be careful to read too much into the early obituaries that are sure to come in the next few days. The Seahawks and Niners are vulnerable right now, but will you really be surprised if we hit mid-January and they're the last two teams standing in the NFC?