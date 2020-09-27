NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Bill O'Brien following Houston Texans' 0-3 start to season: 'I don't think anybody is panicking'

Published: Sep 27, 2020 at 06:22 PM
Three weeks and three bitter defeats into the 2020 NFL season, the Houston Texans aren't panicking. Or at least that's the message they're delivering following a 28-21 defeat at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Having emerged from a staggering three-game gauntlet to begin the season in which its opponents are a combined 7-0 (heading into Monday), the Texans stressed veteran presence and urgency, but no alarm in the aftermath of a trio of defeats.

"We have a really veteran team. I don't think anybody is panicking. 0-3 isn't where we want to be," Texans coach Bill O'Brien said Sunday, via the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson. "Urgency. There's no panic. We've got to get over the hump here"

Franchise QB ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ followed suit with his appraisal of the unenviable situation the Texans find themselves in.

'We are what we are," Watson said. "We're 0-3, but lot of positivity in this. We can't dwell on negativity."

Always on the marquee as the Texans are concerned, Watson has been in three headline QB duels to begin the season as well, facing ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿, ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿ and ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ in as many weeks. Houston became the first team in NFL history to face the two most recent most valuable players (Mahomes and Jackson) and a Super Bowl-winning QB in its first three games of the season, according to NFL Research.

"We played three great teams three weeks in a row and we got tested. We came up short," Watson said, via SportsRadio 610.

That's perhaps a friendlier narrative than the reality as Mahomes' Chiefs and Jackson's Ravens defeated the Texans by comfortable margins heading into their Monday night showdown. Sunday's loss to the Steelers was a close one, however, and perhaps something to build off of heading into Week 4 against a likewise winless Minnesota Vikings squad.

Though the Texans lost all-world wideout ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ in the offseason via trade, hopes heading into the season were still high for a Houston franchise with one of the top QBs in the game in Watson, who's led the team to back-to-back AFC South titles and an AFC Divisional Round appearance last season.

If there's some solace, perhaps it's found in knowing the Texans started 2018 0-3 and still punched a playoff ticket by way of winning the division.

For another Texans veteran, J.J. Watt, Sunday was also a chance to play against his brothers, Steelers defensive end ﻿T.J. Watt﻿ and fullback ﻿Derek Watt﻿. However, it's clear the 0-3 start is the most prevalent concern and storyline coming out of Week 3 for the Texans.

"It's alright, some day we'll look back on it. Special thing for our family," ﻿J.J. Watt﻿ said when asked what it was like losing to his brothers, via Wilson. "We need to win a football game."

Related Content

Davante Adams, Kenny Clark inactive for Packers against Saints
news

Davante Adams, Kenny Clark inactive for Packers against Saints

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, the team's top option in the passing game, and defensive lineman Kenny Clark, perhaps the team's top defender are each inactive for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn watches play against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
news

Atlanta Falcons HC Dan Quinn focused on 'finishing better,' not job status

With Sunday's game ending in a 30-26 defeat, the Falcons blew their second 15-point, fourth-quarter lead in as many weeks, but coach Dan Quinn and his players maintain their drive to improve. 
Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen suffers torn ACL in win over Falcons
news

Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen suffers torn ACL in win over Falcons

Fresh off signing a contract extension with the Bears, running back Tarik Cohen suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL Week 3: What we learned from Sunday's games
news

NFL Week 3: What we learned from Sunday's games

T.J. Watt grabbed family bragging rights as the Steelers downed the Texans, Josh Allen and the Bills staved off the Rams and Nick Chubb continued to impress. All that and a whole lot more was learned in Week 3's Sunday games. 
Nick Foles rallies Bears to win; Matt Nagy mum on starting QB
news

Nick Foles rallies Bears to win; Matt Nagy mum on starting QB

It didn't take long for the Bears to make an in-game QB switch from Mitchell Trubisky to Nick Foles. The only question now is how long will Foles hold onto the job after leading Chicago to a wild come-from-behind win Sunday in Atlanta.
Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) looks up from the sideline with his helmet off during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won the game 30-15. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
news

Washington DE Chase Young (groin) exited early vs. Browns

Washington defensive end Chase Young suffered a groin injury vs. Browns and was ruled out for the rest of the game.
Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 3 games
news

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 3 games

Eagles tight end ﻿Dallas Goedert﻿ suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter and did not return against the Bengals. Here are the other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Sunday.
Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones (hamstring) inactive vs. Chicago Bears
news

Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones (hamstring) inactive vs. Chicago Bears

Atlanta Falcons wideout Julio Jones officially is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears due to a hamstring injury.
Coaches fined for not wearing face masks have appealed
news

Coaches fined for not wearing face masks have appealed

Head coaches who have been fined by the NFL for violating rules of wearing face masks on the sidelines have appealed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per source.
Bears-Falcons game will be played after no Falcons test positive for COVID-19 Saturday
news

Bears-Falcons game will be played after no Falcons test positive for COVID-19 Saturday

The game, scheduled for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, is a go after Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell's positive COVID test and placement on the COVID-19/reserve list on Saturday.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) carries the ball during an NFL Week 1 football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Packers won 43-34. (David Stluka via AP)
news

Injury roundup: Packers' Davante Adams will be a game-time decision

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was listed as doubtful with a minor hamstring strain and will be a game-time decision, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
