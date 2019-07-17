Around the NFL

Theismann on Alex Smith injury: Exactly like mine

Published: Jul 17, 2019 at 07:05 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

It's been nearly 35 years since a fateful Monday night in the nation's capital saw a ferocious Lawrence Taylor tackle conclude the career of Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann in horrifying fashion.

A compound fracture snapped through living rooms and the replay has shocked viewers for years to follow.

In the fall of 2018, Redskins quarterback Alex Smith suffered a somewhat similarly stunning broken leg during a game against the Houston Texans.

While Theismann says it took him 20 years to watch his injury play out, he couldn't help but see Smith's as he was there live in a Redskins suite.

"I was there that night," Theismann told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on the latest RapSheet + Friends Podcast. "As soon as it happened, they happened to have a camera angle from behind. Now, it took me 20 years to see mine, but then all of a sudden with Alex, I saw this camera angle from behind him. And I looked at it and I turned to [my wife] Robin and said, 'That's exactly like mine.'"

Questions abound pertaining to Smith, such as how long his recovery will be and if and when he plays again, where does he fit in the Redskins' plans?

However, Theismann revealed that it could have been a far more serious injury than it already was.

"He's had complications with it," Theismann said. "He came very, very close to losing his leg. Fortunately he still has it."

As for any hope of Smith returning this year to compete with rookie Dwayne Haskins, Case Keenum or Colt McCoy, Theismann very matter-of-factly squashed that idea.

"Alex for sure will not play this year," Theismann said.

As for the long and arduous road of recovery, Theismann offered no promises or predictions of sunshine and rainbows for the 35-year-old Smith.

"We've talked a lot, he wants to play," Theismann said.

But want to and able to are different stories as to the next chapter in the three-time Pro Bowler's story.

"The problem is gonna be the healing process. How long does it take?" Theismann said. "My advice to him would be ... let's see how you feel one year from now.

"I think he wants to, I know it, but I'd say it's gonna be a long road."

Listen to the full podcast below.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins agree to restructure CB Xavien Howard's contract

﻿Xavien Howard﻿ has resolved his contract dispute with the Miami Dolphins. The All-Pro cornerback and the club agreed on a reworked contract Sunday,. 
news

Colts, All-Pro LB Darius Leonard agree to terms on five-year, $99.25M extension

Darius Leonard﻿ is officially the NFL's highest-paid inside linebacker, agreeing to terms on a monster extension with the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Highlights from Centennial Class' enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

A massive Centennial Class had to wait an extra year for its moment in the sun, but after most of its membership bided many more years of time before finally receiving the call to Canton, the extra year was nothing.
news

Hall of Fame Enshrinement: Recapping speeches, best moments from class of 2020 ceremony

The big night has finally arrived for the 2020 class of Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees. Here's a recap of an evening of celebration in Canton.
news

New Ravens LB Justin Houston: 'I was so close' to signing with Steelers

New Ravens edge rusher Justin Houston revealed Saturday that he turned down a few better offers to sign with the perennial AFC contender. One of those overlooked clubs just so happens to be Baltimore's biggest rival.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Xavien Howard, Dolphins close to a compromise?

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard took the field in pads for the first time during training camp after nursing a minor ankle injury and staging a hold-in. Ian Rapoport reports Howard's participation was a significant development toward potentially reaching a restructured deal with Miami.
news

Roundup: Ravens' Harbaugh says Lamar Jackson 'looked even better than I expected' in practice return

Lamar Jackson's game of catch-up has officially begun. The Ravens QB participated in his first full-team practice Saturday after spending 10 days on the reserve/COVID-19 list. HC John Harbaugh was pleased with what he saw.
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson suffers AC joint sprain in practice

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson suffered a sprained AC joint in practice Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan: Trey Lance is 'going to play for us this year'

It could be just a matter of weeks before 49ers rookie QB Trey Lance takes full command of the team's offense. At the very least, HC Kyle Shanahan affirmed the No. 3 overall draft pick will get some meaningful situational action this season. 
news

Raiders DE Carl Nassib 'surprised by the big reaction' after becoming first openly gay active NFL player

Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib became the first openly gay active NFL player earlier this offseason. Talking to the media for the first time during training camp, the 28-year-old said he was amazed by the support from teammates and around the league.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson visits Bears practice

Doug Pederson has close ties with Bears HC Matt Nagy and backup QB ﻿Nick Foles﻿. Is Pederson forging a connection with the franchise itself? The former Eagles coach attended Bears training camp Friday.
news

Ravens activate Lamar Jackson from reserve/COVID-19 list

Lamar Jackson is back. The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that the former MVP quarterback has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The QB missed 10 days of camp.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW