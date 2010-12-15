The 'Top 10 Steelers' to debut on NFLN Christmas Eve

Published: Dec 15, 2010 at 07:54 AM

"Top 10 Pittsburgh Steelers" debuts on Friday, Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Latest "Top 10" episode takes a look at the greatest players in Steelers' history on Christmas Eve

**

Who is the #1 Pittsburgh Steelers player of all-time?**

The popular "Top 10" series on NFL Network debuts its latest episode, "Top 10 Pittsburgh Steelers" on Friday, Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. in HD, one day after the Steelers' game against the Carolina Panthers on "Thursday Night Football".

The hour-long episode reveals the greatest Pittsburgh Steelers of all-time, counting down from 10 to 1, and includes interviews with former NFL players and media personalities.

From Terry Bradshaw to Jack Ham, Rod Woodson to Franco Harris, some of the greatest and most iconic players in NFL history have donned the black and gold. Simply put, the Pittsburgh Steelers have made an indelible mark on the NFL.

Below is a sampling of quotes from the episode:

»"I think it's virtually impossible to take the Steelers and make a list from 1-10" - Brent Musburger, former NFL broadcaster

»"They've got their own wing in Canton, folks!" - Scott Ferrall, Sirius XM Radio

»"Who did the most to help the Steelers win Vince Lombardi trophies?" - Mark Madden, WXDX Radio Pittsburgh

»"You are literally having to be one of the best of the best." - John Mullin, Comcast SportsNet Chicago

»"How could you not have a first ballot Hall of Famer on the list?" - Bob Pompeani, KDKA TV Pittsburgh

The "Top 10" series provides answers to some of the most hotly debated topics in the NFL. The Steelers are the third team to be featured on the "Top 10" series, joining the Raiders and Cowboys.

Winner of 100 Emmy awards, NFL Films is widely recognized as the most honored filmmaker in sports. Under the vision of Ed and Steve Sabol, NFL Films has revolutionized the way America watches football and set the standard in sports filmmaking.

NFL Network airs seven days a week, 24 hours a day on a year-round basis and is the only television network fully dedicated to the NFL and the sport of football. For more information, log on to the NFL Network. NFL.com is the exclusive internet home of NFL Network.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

