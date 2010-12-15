The 'Top 10 Steelers' to debut on NFLN Christmas Eve

**
Who is the #1 Pittsburgh Steelers player of all-time?**
The popular "Top 10" series on NFL Network debuts its latest episode, "Top 10 Pittsburgh Steelers" on Friday, Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. in HD, one day after the Steelers' game against the Carolina Panthers on "Thursday Night Football".
The hour-long episode reveals the greatest Pittsburgh Steelers of all-time, counting down from 10 to 1, and includes interviews with former NFL players and media personalities.
From Terry Bradshaw to Jack Ham, Rod Woodson to Franco Harris, some of the greatest and most iconic players in NFL history have donned the black and gold. Simply put, the Pittsburgh Steelers have made an indelible mark on the NFL.
Below is a sampling of quotes from the episode:
»"I think it's virtually impossible to take the Steelers and make a list from 1-10" - Brent Musburger, former NFL broadcaster
»"They've got their own wing in Canton, folks!" - Scott Ferrall, Sirius XM Radio
»"Who did the most to help the Steelers win Vince Lombardi trophies?" - Mark Madden, WXDX Radio Pittsburgh
»"You are literally having to be one of the best of the best." - John Mullin, Comcast SportsNet Chicago
»"How could you not have a first ballot Hall of Famer on the list?" - Bob Pompeani, KDKA TV Pittsburgh
