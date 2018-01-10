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The NFL Films Podcast: Divisional Round preview

Published: Jan 10, 2018 at 04:18 AM

On today's episode, the guys are fired up to get answers about this week's Divisional Round from the guru himself, Greg Cosell. Greg shares his thoughts on Case Keenum's year as a starting quarterback (49:36), Pittsburgh's plan of attack against the vaunted Jacksonville defense (13:33), Brady's less than stellar finish to the season (26:57) and Atlanta's stagnant offense (55:18). Finally, the guys welcome Jon Gruden back into the league with an exclusive clip from the vault and a few stories from working with 'Chucky' (1:01).

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