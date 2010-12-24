The MVP deserves an MVT (Most Valuable Trophy)

See? All of the good names are already taken. I guess we could go with Brett Favre, except that it really oughta be named after a retired player, and he's an almost-mortal lock to be in either 49ers or Cardinals red next season. And I don't know that winning an award named after either O.J. Simpson or Lawrence Taylor would be much of a compliment at this point. What about Jerry Rice, who NFL Network* just named the top player of all-time? No can do. That list also labeled Peyton Manning as the eighth-best ever, and I simply can't bring myself to validate such hooey and applesauce.