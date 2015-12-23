'The Merger' looks at time of vital change in football

» The merger had many fathers: From Pete Rozelle, to Joe Namath, to Lamar Hunt. The list goes on. But did you know that one of the most important figures in the formation of the modern NFL was a kicker from the Bills named Pete Gogalak? The New York Giants broke an unwritten pact between the two leagues when they signed Gogalak -- the AFL's best kicker -- away from Buffalo in 1966. The AFL responded by taking out their checkbooks to raid NFL rosters. The gentlemen's agreement was cooked. Change was coming.