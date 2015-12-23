Around the NFL

'The Merger' looks at time of vital change in football

Published: Dec 23, 2015 at 05:26 AM

NFL Network's Timeline series will continue on Thursday night with The Merger, a retrospective on how the AFL and NFL went from bitter rivals to necessary business partners in the 1960s.  

Here are five takeaways from the NFL Films-produced special, narrated by Rich Eisen:

» The merger had many fathers: From Pete Rozelle, to Joe Namath, to Lamar Hunt. The list goes on. But did you know that one of the most important figures in the formation of the modern NFL was a kicker from the Bills named Pete Gogalak? The New York Giants broke an unwritten pact between the two leagues when they signed Gogalak -- the AFL's best kicker -- away from Buffalo in 1966. The AFL responded by taking out their checkbooks to raid NFL rosters. The gentlemen's agreement was cooked. Change was coming.

»Browns owner Art Modell cited the AFL's five-year, $36 million television contract signed with NBC in 1964 as a major turning point in the battle between the two competing leagues. "When that came out I said, 'This is the beginning of the end.' I knew they were for real when NBC signed them. It gave them credibility. The money is one thing, but credibility is more important." When the next major television deal was signed, the two leagues were one.

» How can you talk about the rise of the AFL and the merger with the NFL without mentioning Joe Namath? The iconic Jets quarterback's flashy style, star power and big arm gave the AFL unimpeachable cred. Namath explained to Jeremy Schapp that his iconic finger point to the sky after Super Bowl III victory in 1969 described not just the Jets' rise, but of the AFL's new place in the professional football pecking order. The league's merged one year later.

»Love some of the old stories that have become folktales for the league. The original owners of the AFL nicknaming themselves "The Foolish Club" because they were crazy to take on the big, bad NFL. Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt getting the idea to name the NFL-AFL Championship Game the "Super Bowl" based on a toy his children played with (the Super Ball).

» The merger seemed inevitable with the benefit of hindsight, but at the time this was a legal corn maze with bad blood galore. Said Rozelle: "How do you bring about peace when people are committed to war?" They figured it out, then built the unified NFL into America's pro sports mecca.

"Timeline: The Merger" will premiere on Christmas Eve following the conclusion of "Thursday Night Football" coverage on NFL Network.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets S Marcus Maye facing charges from February DUI arrest, crash

New York Jets safety Marcus Maye is facing charges stemming from a DUI arrest and crash on Feb. 22 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to Broward County (Fla.) court records. 
news

Raiders-Chargers Monday night game under weather delay

Due to lightning strikes in the area, Monday night's Las Vegas Raiders-Los Angeles Chargers game is under weather delay.
news

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan believes QB Jimmy Garoppolo (calf), LT Trent Williams (shoulder) have chance to play in Week 5

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that Jimmy Garoppolo's calf injury looks to be a contusion, will be revaluated Wednesday and the veteran QB has a chance to play Sunday against the first-place Arizona Cardinals. LT Trent Williams (shoulder) is day-to-day and also has a chance to play. 
news

Week 4 Monday night inactives: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

The official inactives for the Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Broncos' Vic Fangio rips Ravens' last play: 'I thought it was (expletive), but I expected that from them'

Vic Fangio remains salty about the Ravens running the ball with three seconds left in the Broncos' 23-7 home loss. Asked Monday about the final play, in which the Ravens called a run to get over 100 yards rushing and tie the NFL record with 43 consecutive games surpassing the century mark, Fangio didn't hold back.
news

Reid: Chiefs will 'play it by ear' with Josh Gordon, who could be elevated for Week 5 game vs. Bills

Josh Gordon's latest comeback attempt could see his debut as soon as this weekend. Chiefs coach Andy Reid did not rule out Gordon potentially participating in Kansas City's Week 5 showdown with Buffalo.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Oct. 4

Justin Fields won his first game in the NFL on Sunday. But he hasn't won the Chicago Bears' starting QB job. Coach Matt Nagy said the pecking order hasn't changed from a week ago and Andy Dalton will start Week 5 against the Raiders -- if he's available.
news

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer apologizes for being 'a distraction' after photos, videos go viral

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said Monday that he apologized to his team for becoming "a distraction" due to his actions over the weekend.
news

Randall Cobb on 2-TD game in reunion with Aaron Rodgers: 'It's kind of like riding a bike'

Chalk up a W for Aaron Rodgers, wanna-be GM. For the first three weeks of the season, it seemed like Rodgers' insistence that the Packers acquire Randall Cobb was a superfluous waste of money. However, Week 4 told a different story in the Packers' 27-17 win over the Steelers.
news

David Culley on 40-0 loss: Texans offense wouldn't have played well even with 'Joe Montana out there'

The Texans suffered the worst loss in franchise history in Sunday's embarrassing 40-0 wipeout at the hands of the Bills, and any optimism surrounding rookie quarterback ﻿Davis Mills﻿ has quickly evaporated.
news

Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson 'was aggressive when he needed to be' in first win with Jets

After imploring Jets rookie Zach Wilson to take the "boring" outlet pass at times, Robert Saleh was pleased with the strides he saw from his young QB in New York's win over Tennessee.
news

Ravens' John Harbaugh: '100% my call' to go for rushing record instead of kneeling out win 

After an interception with three seconds remaining, the Ravens didn't perform the perfunctory kneels. Instead, ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿ ran to the left edge before sliding down after earning five yards. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW