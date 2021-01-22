The Locker Room Podcast: Gerald McCoy explains difference between professional vs. pro

Michael Robinson and Brian Billick welcome Gerald McCoy to the show. The veteran defensive tackle updates MRob and Coach on his road to recovery after an offseason injury and his plans to be back in 2021 (2:53). Time to pay the rent … McCoy's locker room story might have you asking, "Did he take it too far?" (3:52). Then the DT gets into the importance of veteran-rookie mentorship in the locker room (7:56). Professional versus pro, McCoy breaks down the big difference (10:28) and explains how Tom Brady had a huge impact in Tampa even before the 2020 season (13:38). How does a vet adjust to life in a new locker room? McCoy's answer: Carry yourself with confidence and "be the circus" (18:55).
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says he's out of concussion protocol
Patrick Mahomes has cleared concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills, the quarterback told the media on Friday.
Ravens hiring Rob Ryan, Anthony Weaver to fill defensive assistant vacancies
Rob Ryan, the longtime defensive assistant with a flowing, silver mane is joining the Baltimore Ravens' staff as inside linebackers coach. Former Texans defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver will also join the staff as defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator.
Buccaneers to activate DT Vita Vea for Sunday's NFC Championship Game vs. Packers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a big piece of their defensive interior available to play Sunday, as DT Vita Vea is being activated off injured reserve.
NFL community mourns passing of Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron
Henry "Hank" Aaron, Major League Baseball's former longtime home run king, passed away Friday. He was 86. Members of the NFL community took to social media to honor his life.
Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown (knee) out Sunday vs. Packers
Antonio Brown is out for Sunday's NFC Championship Game with a knee injury, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians announced Friday.
Former Buccaneers HC, Falcons OC Dirk Koetter retires from coaching
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach and recent Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter announced his retirement.
Steelers TE Vance McDonald retires after eight seasons
Defenders will no longer live in fear of being stiff-armed to the turf by Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald. The 30-year-old veteran announced his retirement Friday.
Alex Smith: 'Crazy gifted' Dwayne Haskins needs to 'eliminate' distractions
Alex Smith, who has mentored the likes of Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Mahomes, said former teammate Dwayne Haskins can turn his career around if he cuts out the outside noise limiting his ability on the field.
Sean Payton on Drew Brees: 'He's as courageous and as tough a player as I've ever been around'
In an Instagram post earlier this week, Drew Brees' wife revealed that the 42-year-old Saints QB was playing through a torn rotator cuff and a torn fascia in his foot.
Defensive-minded Chargers HC Brandon Staley hopes to give Justin Herbert a 'dual education'
His defensive reputation precedes him, but new Chargers coach Brandon Staley wants the world to know he's excited to showcase his offensive acumen. With a hotshot QB like Justin Herbert at his disposal, it's not hard to understand his enthusiasm.