The Locker Room Podcast: Gerald McCoy explains difference between professional vs. pro

Michael Robinson and Brian Billick welcome ﻿Gerald McCoy﻿ to the show. The veteran defensive tackle updates MRob and Coach on his road to recovery after an offseason injury and his plans to be back in 2021 (2:53). Time to pay the rent … McCoy's locker room story might have you asking, "Did he take it too far?" (3:52). Then the DT gets into the importance of veteran-rookie mentorship in the locker room (7:56). Professional versus pro, McCoy breaks down the big difference (10:28) and explains how Tom Brady had a huge impact in Tampa even before the 2020 season (13:38). How does a vet adjust to life in a new locker room? McCoy's answer: Carry yourself with confidence and "be the circus" (18:55).