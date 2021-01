The Locker Room Podcast: Gerald McCoy explains difference between professional vs. pro

Michael Robinson and Brian Billick welcome Gerald McCoy to the show. The veteran defensive tackle updates MRob and Coach on his road to recovery after an offseason injury and his plans to be back in 2021 (2:53). Time to pay the rent … McCoy's locker room story might have you asking, "Did he take it too far?" (3:52). Then the DT gets into the importance of veteran-rookie mentorship in the locker room (7:56). Professional versus pro, McCoy breaks down the big difference (10:28) and explains how Tom Brady had a huge impact in Tampa even before the 2020 season (13:38). How does a vet adjust to life in a new locker room? McCoy's answer: Carry yourself with confidence and "be the circus" (18:55).