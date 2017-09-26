The Debrief, Week 3: Winners and losers

The Chargers' optimism: It's never just one thing when it comes to getting Chargers predictions wrong before the season. After two solid weeks of play, it was Philip Rivers' turn to wear the goat horns on Sunday. His three interceptions set up 17 Chiefs points. Melvin Ingram, who is playing as well as any defender in football, helped get the ball back to Rivers five straight times in a one-score game during the second half with a chance to tie. The Chargers punted all five times, including once from the 35-yard line. If coach Anthony Lynn trusts rookie kicker Younghoe Koo enough to keep him on the roster, he should trust him to attempt a 52-yard field goal in a tight game. But confidence has apparently been lacking throughout the Chargers, and Rivers is already playing catch-up for yet another season.