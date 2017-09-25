Injuries: Lavonte David (ankle) to miss a month or more

It's been a rough 24 hours for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On top of Sunday's ugly loss to the Vikings, the club on Monday learned they'll go without Lavonte David for "a month or more," a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The Bucs star linebacker was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain following an MRI, an injury he suffered in the final quarter of Tampa's 34-17 loss to Minnesota.

Sunday also saw defensive end Noah Spence suffer a dislocated shoulder while Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy was seen in a walking boot after aggravating his right ankle.

This all came on a day when defensive tackle Chris Baker, end Jacquies Smith, cornerback Brent Grimes and middle linebacker Kwon Alexander were also sidelined due to various illnesses and injuries.

It's another reminder that the best teams by season's end are often the healthiest. Other setbacks we're following coming out of Sunday's action:

1. It was an awful Week 3 for Darren Sproles. Philadelphia's Mr. Everything broke his arm and tore his ACL on the same play in Sunday's win over the Giants. Sproles will miss the rest of the season.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson also announced defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and linebacker Jordan Hicks are "OK" and "day to day."

2. Panthers coach Ron Rivera told reporters that Kelvin Benjamin's MRI results "came back good" after the wideout suffered a knee injury early in Sunday's loss to the Saints, per the team's official website. We'll monitor this one closely all week.

3. Rivera also said that center Ryan Kalil (neck) is "doing a lot better," but his availability for Week 4's tilt with the Patriots remains a mystery for now.

4. Good news on Seattle's Doug Baldwin, who was brilliant on Sunday despite the Seahawks losing to Tennessee:

#Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin (groin) will have an MRI, but the early word is that his injury is not serious. Had 10 catches, 105 yds pre-injury â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2017

In less good news in Seattle, Rapoport reported special teamer Dewey McDonald is believed to have torn his ACL.

5. Chicago Bears coach John Fox said safety Quintin Demps suffered a broken arm in Sunday's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.