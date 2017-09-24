Seahawks, Titans players don't take part in anthem

Players on the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans did not take part in the national anthem ceremony prior to their game on Sunday. Both teams stayed in their respective locker rooms during the anthem.

The Seahawks' players announced in a statement they chose not to take since they "will not stand for the injustice that has plagued people of color in this country."

Here is the full statement:

The Titans' organization released a statement minutes before the anthem:

"As a team, we wanted to be unified in our actions today. The players jointly decided this was the best course of action. Our commitment to the military and our community is resolute and the absence of our team for the national anthem shouldn't be misconstrued as unpatriotic."

Teams that don't participate in the anthem before are subject to fines by the NFL, but a league source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that the Seahawks and Titans will not be fined.

The decision to not take part comes two days after President Trump said NFL teams should fire players who do not stand during the national anthem. On Saturday, the NFL and NFL Players Association released responses to Trump's comments, and team owners have been responding throughout the weekend.

In each of Sunday's early games, players protested and showed signs of unity on the sideline during the national anthem. Nearly all of the Pittsburgh Steelers' players stayed in the locker room during the national anthem prior to their game against the Chicago Bears.