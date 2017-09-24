Around the NFL  

 

 

NFL players protest, show unity during anthems

  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
Players on the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens sidelines linked arms and some took a knee during the singing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the start of Sunday's game at Wembley Stadium in London.

Terrell Suggs was among a group of Ravens players who took a knee during the national anthem, which included former Ravens great Ray Lewis. It appeared every player on the Baltimore Ravens' sideline locked arms in a sign of solidarity -- coach John Harbaugh among them.

Every player on the Jaguars also appeared to lock arms before the game, with team owner Shad Khan and coach Doug Marrone among them.

The sign of solidarity comes two days after President Trump stated at a political rally in Alabama that team owners should fire players who fail to stand for the national anthem prior to games. The NFL, NFL Players Association and league owners have issued responses to Trump's statements.


Here's what happened at other games on Sunday:

Atlanta Falcons team owner Arthur Blank locked arms with players during the national anthem prior to Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford also linked arms with players and coaches prior to the game.

Three Giants -- Landon Collins, Snacks Harrison and Olivier Vernon -- knelt for the national anthem, as their teammates and coaches linked arms before Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Eagles owner Jeff Lurie stood beside Malcolm Jenkins, who raised his right fist.

