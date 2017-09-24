NFL players protest, show unity during anthems

Players on the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens sidelines linked arms and some took a knee during the singing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the start of Sunday's game at Wembley Stadium in London.

Terrell Suggs was among a group of Ravens players who took a knee during the national anthem, which included former Ravens great Ray Lewis. It appeared every player on the Baltimore Ravens' sideline locked arms in a sign of solidarity -- coach John Harbaugh among them.

Every player on the Jaguars also appeared to lock arms before the game, with team owner Shad Khan and coach Doug Marrone among them.

The sign of solidarity comes two days after President Trump stated at a political rally in Alabama that team owners should fire players who fail to stand for the national anthem prior to games. The NFL, NFL Players Association and league owners have issued responses to Trump's statements.

Ravens and Jaguars players come together in a display of unity before kickoff in London. pic.twitter.com/dy8JDzOBas â NFL Network (@nflnetwork) September 24, 2017

Never seen an owner taking part in an anthem demonstration with players. But there is #Jaguars owner Shad Khan locking arms with players â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2017

Atlanta Falcons team owner Arthur Blank locked arms with players during the national anthem prior to Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford also linked arms with players and coaches prior to the game.

Three Giants -- Landon Collins, Snacks Harrison and Olivier Vernon -- knelt for the national anthem, as their teammates and coaches linked arms before Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Eagles owner Jeff Lurie stood beside Malcolm Jenkins, who raised his right fist.

Other members of #Patriots were locked in arms, including Tom Brady, who had his hand over his heart and his other arm locked with Dorsett â James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 24, 2017

Coaches Mike Tomlin, Todd Haley, Mike Munchak and James Saxon stand at 50. LT Al Villanueva in tunnel. All hands on heart during anthem. â Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 24, 2017

National Anthem taking place in Chicago. Steelers sideline. On the other sideline Bears players standing in with arms locked hands on hearts pic.twitter.com/M7deTBF1Me â StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) September 24, 2017