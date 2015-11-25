Thanksgiving Preview: Three teams on the brink

The Eagles are reeling after an embarrassing home blowout loss to Tampa. Thursday's game against Detroit once looked like a layup, but the Lions have played inspired ball the last two weeks in wins over the Packers and Raiders. The Cowboys are a different team with Tony Romo. We believe they are the best team in the NFC East, but does it really matter if they lose to Carolina on Thursday to go to 3-8? Finally, the Bears have been a nice story this season. But they have a tall task on Thanksgiving trying to play spoiler on Brett Favre night in Green Bay. Otherwise, they will be a nice story that is out of the wild card mix at 4-7.