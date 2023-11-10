Texans WR Nico Collins (calf) ruled out vs. Bengals

The news isn't outrageously concerning, but Houston is dealing with a significant number of injuries -- 23 in total. Eight of those 23 players have been ruled out for Sunday, including running back Dameon Pierce (who sat out of Week 9's win), safety Jimmie Ward and Collins.

Still, Collins has proven to be Stroud's favorite target in 2023 and is compiling a career year, resetting his single-season high for yards (631) and touchdowns (four) in eight games. With Collins sidelined, Stroud will have to rely on Dell, Brown, Metchie, tight end Dalton Schultz and possibly Woods in order to take down the ascending Bengals.