Texans WR Nico Collins (calf) ruled out vs. Bengals

Published: Nov 10, 2023 at 05:19 PM
Nick Shook

Nico Collins' breakout season will be on pause this weekend.

The Texans receiver was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Bengals due to a calf injury.

Collins appeared on the practice report -- which was so long, it resembled a middle school's attendance sheet, not an injury report -- on Wednesday with the calf ailment, and was limited in practice. He didn't improve enough to warrant trying to play through the injury, leading Friday's final determination.

The news isn't outrageously concerning, but Houston is dealing with a significant number of injuries -- 23 in total. Eight of those 23 players have been ruled out for Sunday, including running back Dameon Pierce (who sat out of Week 9's win), safety Jimmie Ward and Collins.

Houston will still have a cast of able pass-catchers available for rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, including John Metchie III, Noah Brown and Tank Dell. After missing Week 9, veteran Robert Woods (foot) is questionable for Sunday.

Still, Collins has proven to be Stroud's favorite target in 2023 and is compiling a career year, resetting his single-season high for yards (631) and touchdowns (four) in eight games. With Collins sidelined, Stroud will have to rely on Dell, Brown, Metchie, tight end Dalton Schultz and possibly Woods in order to take down the ascending Bengals.

