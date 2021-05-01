Texans select QB Davis Mills with their first pick of 2021 NFL Draft

As Deshaun Watson's future as a Houston Texan remains in question, the club unsurprisingly invested its first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft in the game's most important position.

The Texans selected Stanford quarterback Davis Mills in the third round at No. 67 overall.

Houston's first- and second-round selections were lost in a trade to acquire offensive tackle ﻿Laremy Tunsil﻿.

Watson is currently facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct. The Houston Police Department opened an investigation on April 2 following a complaint being issued against Watson and the NFL is also investigating the allegations.

"We're respectful of the legal process and where that is," Texans general manager Nick Caserio said in the team's pre-draft news conference on April 16. "We're focused on today and we're focused on getting ready for the offseason program and getting ready for the draft, so that's where our focus is."

Prior to Watson's legal trouble, his relationship with the club had soured and he requested a trade.

Should the Texans move on from Watson, Mills could be their QB of the future and will now join free-agent addition ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿.

Mills (6-foot-4, 217 pounds) comes from limited college experience – eight games in 2019 and five in a COVID-19-shortened 2020 – but flashed an impressive arm both at Stanford and at his pro day workout in the spring. Still, Mills' career TD-INT ratio (18-8) is pedestrian for the wide-open college game. He's outstanding in the play-action passing game, but lacks athleticism. In his most extensive action in 2019, he completed 158 of 241 passes for 1,960 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. Last year, he was named a team captain and was named All-Pac-12 honorable mention.