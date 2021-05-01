Around the NFL

Texans select QB Davis Mills with their first pick of 2021 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 30, 2021 at 09:46 PM
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

As Deshaun Watson's future as a Houston Texan remains in question, the club unsurprisingly invested its first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft in the game's most important position.

The Texans selected Stanford quarterback Davis Mills in the third round at No. 67 overall.

Houston's first- and second-round selections were lost in a trade to acquire offensive tackle ﻿Laremy Tunsil﻿.

Watson is currently facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct.  The Houston Police Department opened an investigation on April 2 following a complaint being issued against Watson and the NFL is also investigating the allegations.

"We're respectful of the legal process and where that is," Texans general manager Nick Caserio said in the team's pre-draft news conference on April 16. "We're focused on today and we're focused on getting ready for the offseason program and getting ready for the draft, so that's where our focus is."

Prior to Watson's legal trouble, his relationship with the club had soured and he requested a trade.

Should the Texans move on from Watson, Mills could be their QB of the future and will now join free-agent addition ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿.

Mills (6-foot-4, 217 pounds) comes from limited college experience – eight games in 2019 and five in a COVID-19-shortened 2020 – but flashed an impressive arm both at Stanford and at his pro day workout in the spring. Still, Mills' career TD-INT ratio (18-8) is pedestrian for the wide-open college game. He's outstanding in the play-action passing game, but lacks athleticism. In his most extensive action in 2019, he completed 158 of 241 passes for 1,960 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. Last year, he was named a team captain and was named All-Pac-12 honorable mention.

NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein compares Mills to New England Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham.

Related Content

news

Vikings select QB-turned-LB Chazz Surratt at No. 78

The Vikings selected one of the NFL draft's most unusual prospects Friday in North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt, who took a highly unique path to the NFL in making a switch from QB to LB halfway through his college career.
news

Vikings select Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond No. 66 overall

The Minnesota Vikings selected Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond with the No. 66 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Buccaneers select Florida QB Kyle Trask at No. 64 overall

The defending champions might have their signal-caller of the future. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Florida quarterback Kyle Trask with the No. 64 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Cardinals select Purdue WR Rondale Moore at No. 49

The Arizona Cardinals selected Purdue's Rondale Moore in the second round with the No. 49 overall selection Friday, adding a diminutive but explosive wide receiver to the offensive weapons surrounding ascendant quarterback Kyler Murray.
news

Browns trade up to select LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in second round

The Browns traded up with the Panthers to draft Notre Dame linebacker ﻿Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah﻿ in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday.
news

Chargers select FSU CB Asante Samuel Jr. at No. 47

The Chargers selected Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. with the No. 47 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Bengals select Clemson OT Jackson Carman at No. 46

The Bengals got some protection for Joe Burrow on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft. Cincinnati selected Clemson offensive tackle Jackson Carman with the No. 46 overall pick.
news

Raiders trade up to select TCU safety Trevon Moehrig 

The Raiders traded up with the 49ers to grab TCU Trevon Moehrig in the second round. 
news

Eagles select Alabama C Landon Dickerson at No. 37

The Philadelphia Eagles populated their offense with yet another player from Alabama on Friday in selecting center Landon Dickerson, just a day after taking Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith to work with former UA QB Jalen Hurts.
news

Broncos select UNC RB Javonte Williams after trading up with Falcons

The Broncos acquired pick Nos. 35 and 219 in the 2021 NFL Draft from the Falcons in exchange for pick Nos. 40 and 114. Denver used the pick to draft North Carolina running back Javonte Williams.
news

Jets select Mississippi WR Elijah Moore at No. 34 overall

The Jets selected Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
