Texans' scheme maximizing Deshaun Watson; Bills to playoffs?

"You always need to have at least two running backs that can carry the ground game," a former NFL vice president of player personnel told me. "It's hard to keep one guy healthy, so you always need to have a backup runner to offset some of that workload. Plus, you would like to have the ability to change gears on offense with a different running back in the game. Ideally, you would like the No. 1 guy to be a big, physical runner with workhorse capability. He can handle most of the dirty work, with the No. 2 guy acting as the change-of-pace player or the third-down specialist with a role that geared more towards the passing game. If you have a No. 3 guy, he should be more like the No. 1, with a game that's more suited to playing as a workhorse or run game-oriented back."