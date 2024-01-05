Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud on win-and-in game vs. Colts: 'The time is now'

The winner of Saturday night's Texans-Colts tilt is assured of a playoff spot -- either an AFC South title with a Jacksonville loss on Sunday or a wild-card berth.

Regardless of the outcome, what's happening in Houston is a resounding success -- no ands, ifs, or buts about it.

Of course, rightfully, that's not what they're focusing on in the locker room.

"As our guys said, we didn't come this far just to get this far," Ryans said. "We have a lot to still play for that's ahead of us."