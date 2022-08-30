Texans releasing RB Marlon Mack, clearing way for rookie Dameon Pierce as starter

The Dameon Pierce era in Houston received another vote of confidence.

The Texans cut veteran running back Marlon Mack on Tuesday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the decision.

It's notable but not too surprising that the Texans jettisoned Mack after he played deep into the team's third preseason game.

The move further underscored Pierce's standing as Houston's top running back. During the preseason, the rookie displayed great vision, balance and burst through the hole, rushing for chunk gains. He projects as the workhorse in Houston to open the season.

Rex Burkhead worked as the backup during preseason action and should retain that role, along with the likely third-down snaps in passing situations.

For Mack, it's another brutal twist to his career. A player Jim Irsay once boasted could threaten to go for 1,500 yards in a season tore his Achilles one game into the 2020 campaign, before he earned his second-contract payday. He appeared in just six games with the Colts last season, netting 28 carries for 101 yards.