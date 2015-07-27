Texans owner: QBs don't need to be 'superheroes'

"Of course, Ryan Fitzpatrick had probably his best year under coach Bill O'Brien. Coach really gets it all out of the quarterbacks. It really is a good environment for quarterbacks," McNair told The Houston Chronicle when asked about the team's quarterback situation. "We'll try to make it up by having one of the best defenses, so we'll keep other teams from scoring many points. And we'll be able to run the ball and hopefully control the clock. And we'll continue to get better on special teams. So if we can do those three things, all we need is consistent play out of our quarterbacks -- they don't have to be superheroes."