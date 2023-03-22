Texans LT Laremy Tunsil on working out extension: 'I did it my way, like Frank' 

While Tunsil's ability to work out a groundbreaking deal is leading by example for players throughout the NFL, the 29-year-old likewise sees himself as a leader within the Houston locker room.

"I view myself as the X-factor for this entire team and a mentor," Tunsil said. "For the young guys like Jalen Pitre, Dameon Pierce and Kenyon Green, I view myself as a mentor. Like a captain, a captain-role. I want to help those guys in any way that I can. Whenever they need me, they can hit me up. If they've got any questions, they can hit me up. I'm here for those guys. I'm here for this team. I'm here to contribute to the team and help them to win games also."

A first-round draft selection of the Miami Dolphins in the 2016 NFL Draft, Tunsil found his way to Houston via trade. However, he's made himself a centerpiece of the club and one of its only highlights during some hard times -- times he sees changing in short order.

With rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans now in the fold and a wealth of young talent having been sprung from the 2022 NFL Draft, Tunsil is ready for the club to move on from the doldrums of having won just a combined 11 games over the past three seasons.

"My biggest thing with staying with the Houston Texans was I believe this organization is going to turn it around quickly, actually," he said. "This organization is on a rise, especially getting a guy like DeMeco Ryans in this building. He's a young, energy guy, younger coach, and he was actually a player here too. So getting a guy like that coming into the building means a lot. We're trying to get things turned around."

Tunsil is all about the "we" in terms of a hopeful turnabout ahead. But when it comes to his lucrative new contract, that was a clear emblem of what he's been able to accomplish in an impressive seven-season career so far.