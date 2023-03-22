Around the NFL

Texans LT Laremy Tunsil on working out extension: 'I did it my way, like Frank' 

Published: Mar 22, 2023 at 07:16 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Laremy Tunsil is a three-time Pro Bowl left tackle considered to be one of the preeminent players at his position.

He's also his own chief executive officer and just worked out a three-year, $75 million contract with the Houston Texans to make him the highest-paid left tackle in the NFL on an annual basis.

For Tunsil, being able to get a historic deal done was a surefire indication that doing things his own way was the right way. It's also, in his belief, a step forward for a Texans franchise he's confident will turn its fortunes around in short order.

"I always wanted to be the CEO of my business team," Tunsil said Wednesday, via team transcript. "I always wanted to be the guy that leads my team. So, I hired the team, which includes Saint Omni, Laolu Sanni and Alexandra (Meaza). I wanted to do something that has never happened before. Making history for the second time in a row. Nobody has ever done that besides me. I always wanted to be the leader to start something new, and that's what I did.

"I'm just showing other players that it's possible. That it's possible to get done. You can also become a CEO of your business team and get it done."

Related Links

While Tunsil's ability to work out a groundbreaking deal is leading by example for players throughout the NFL, the 29-year-old likewise sees himself as a leader within the Houston locker room.

"I view myself as the X-factor for this entire team and a mentor," Tunsil said. "For the young guys like Jalen Pitre, Dameon Pierce and Kenyon Green, I view myself as a mentor. Like a captain, a captain-role. I want to help those guys in any way that I can. Whenever they need me, they can hit me up. If they've got any questions, they can hit me up. I'm here for those guys. I'm here for this team. I'm here to contribute to the team and help them to win games also."

A first-round draft selection of the Miami Dolphins in the 2016 NFL Draft, Tunsil found his way to Houston via trade. However, he's made himself a centerpiece of the club and one of its only highlights during some hard times -- times he sees changing in short order.

With rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans now in the fold and a wealth of young talent having been sprung from the 2022 NFL Draft, Tunsil is ready for the club to move on from the doldrums of having won just a combined 11 games over the past three seasons.

"My biggest thing with staying with the Houston Texans was I believe this organization is going to turn it around quickly, actually," he said. "This organization is on a rise, especially getting a guy like DeMeco Ryans in this building. He's a young, energy guy, younger coach, and he was actually a player here too. So getting a guy like that coming into the building means a lot. We're trying to get things turned around."

Tunsil is all about the "we" in terms of a hopeful turnabout ahead. But when it comes to his lucrative new contract, that was a clear emblem of what he's been able to accomplish in an impressive seven-season career so far.

"I did it my way, like Frank (Sinatra)," Tunsil told KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson. "I check all the boxes. That's my biggest thing, staying consistent. I'm a businessman, be consistent with that. I'm a football player, be consistent with that."

Related Content

news

Former Raiders TE Foster Moreau announces he has cancer, will step away from football

Free-agent tight end Foster Moreau announced Wednesday he has Hodgkin lymphoma, which was discovered following a physical with the New Orleans Saints.

news

Hall of Fame announces 17 recipients of second annual Awards of Excellence

Individuals from five groups who have propelled the success of individual teams and the sport of professional football have been identified for Awards of Excellence under a program the Pro Football Hall of Fame launched last year to recognize significant contributors to the game.

news

Jets trading WR Elijah Moore, third-round pick to Browns for second-round pick

The Cleveland Browns are trading for WR Elijah Moore, sending a second-round draft pick to the New York Jets in exchange for the pass-catcher and a third-rounder, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per sources.

news

WR Mecole Hardman agrees to one-year deal with Jets worth up to $6.5 million

The Jets are signing WR Mecole Hardman, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. The one-year deal potentially could be worth up to $6.5 million, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Jaguars signing former Browns RB D'Ernest Johnson to one-year contract

The AFC South champion Jaguars have added a running mate for Travis Etienne. Jacksonville agreed to terms Wednesday with running back D'Ernest Johnson on a one-year contract.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson underwent right knee surgery, expected to be fine for OTAs

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee following the 2022 season, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The procedure was considered a minor cleanup.

news

Patriots bring back DB Jalen Mills on one-year deal worth up to $6.1M

After reports surfaced last week that the Patriots told Jalen Mills they were prepared to cut him, the two sides have agreed to a reworked deal that will keep him in New England, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

RB Damien Harris feels joining Bills could take his game to 'new height'

Having left the Patriots to join the rival Buffalo Bills this week, running back Damien Harris said Tuesday that he believes joining the Bills could take his game to "a new height."

news

Ben Roethlisberger says 49ers reached out during 2022 season to 'gauge interest' in return to NFL

In an effort to investigate all their options following injuries to quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo last season, the 49ers apparently called up former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

news

Cam Newton's brother Caylin on QB's pro day showing: 'Anywhere he's been, they know who he is'

Former NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton reportedly threw more than 30 passes at Auburn's pro day Tuesday as he looks for a return to the league.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE