Texans to conduct second interviews with Bills DC Leslie Frazier, Ravens AHC David Culley for HC job

The Houston Texans are continuing to move patiently with their head coaching search.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Houston is setting up second interviews with Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach David Culley for its head coaching job, per sources informed of the situation.

With the Bills officially exiting the playoffs Sunday, Houston will interview Frazier in person on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added.

The Texans previously conducted a second interview with Jim Caldwell last week over the phone, Pelissero reported.

Frazier was the Minnesota Vikings head coach from 2011-2013, compiling a 21-32-1 record. He spent the past four seasons in Buffalo as the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator. Frazier helped the Bills shut down ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿ and the Ravens in their Divisional Round win, holding the former MVP to just three points.

Culley has been with the Ravens WRs coach and assistant head coach since 2019 following stints with the Bills, Chiefs, Eagles, Steelers and Bucs.