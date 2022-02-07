Around the NFL

Texans interview defensive coordinator Lovie Smith for head coaching job

Published: Feb 06, 2022 at 10:02 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

There's another candidate in the mix for the Houston Texans head coaching job and it's a familiar face.

Lovie Smith, the Texans defensive coordinator and associate head coach, has emerged as a contender for the vacant Houston head coaching position and was interviewed for the vacancy on Sunday night, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday evening.

Pelissero and Rapoport also reported that it looks as though longtime former NFL quarterback Josh McCown, who has interviewed for the team's head coaching job in each of the last two years, is seemingly out of contention.

Thusly, former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who has interviewed twice for the Texans' job, and Smith are the known remaining candidates, Pelissero reported.

On Tuesday, Flores filed a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court against the NFL and three of its clubs -- the Broncos, Dolphins and Giants -- alleging a pattern of racist hiring practices by the league and racial discrimination. The suit also alleged that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross told Flores he would pay him $100,000 for each loss during the 2019 season, Flores' first with the team, so that Miami would end up with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Following Sunday's announcement that the Dolphins hired 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as their new head coach, the Texans and New Orleans Saints are the final two teams remaining with head coaching openings.

The Texans' opening exists following the firing of David Culley after just one season as Houston's head coach.

Smith, 63, is coming off his first season as Houston's defensive coordinator, but has an abundance of NFL coaching experience, including being a former Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach.

Smith began his NFL coaching career as a linebackers coach for the Bucs in 1996. Following two seasons as the St. Louis Rams defensive coordinator, Smith began a nine-season run as the Bears' head coach. With the Bears, Smith went 81-63 with three playoffs appearances, including a march to Super Bowl XLI where Chicago lost to the Indianapolis Colts.

Smith would go on to coach the Buccaneers from 2014-15 with an 8-24 showing and then moved to the college ranks where he coached Illinois from 2016 through 2020 before joining the Texans.

Related Content

news

Saints to hire defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as head coach

The New Orleans Saints are hiring defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as their next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Feb. 7

The Giants signed QB Davis Webb and punter ﻿Jamie Gillan﻿ to reserve/future contracts, reuniting them with head coach Brian Daboll.
news

Joe Burrow confident Bengals offensive line will rise to challenge against ferocious Rams pass rush

The key to beating the Bengals to this point hasn't been getting after Joe Burrow, even if it defies modern football logic. But that could change in Super Bowl LVI when Burrow's Bengals face a ferocious Rams defense.
news

Sights, sounds from Super Bowl LVI Opening Night

Super Bowl week has started. Hours before local Opening Night ceremonies, the Cincinnati Bengals took questions from the media on Monday, offering their thoughts on the big game and much more.
news

Packers expected to hire former Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia as special teams coach

The Packers entered the offseason needing massive upgrades to their disastrous special teams unit. To that end, Matt LaFleur made a splash hire with former Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia.
news

Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah (knee) on Super Bowl LVI: 'I'm not missing the biggest game of my life'

Cincinnati tight end ﻿C.J. Uzomah﻿ is doing everything he can to play in Super Bowl LVI after suffering a knee injury in the AFC Championship Game. Speaking to the media Monday, the Bengals veteran said he'll be on the field Sunday if he has his way.
news

Texans finalizing deal with DC Lovie Smith to be next head coach

Lovie Smith appears to be headed back to a head coach's seat in the NFL. The Houston Texans are finalizing a deal with Smith to be the team's new head coach. A deal is not yet done, but the two sides are moving in that direction.
news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons says he 'can get better everywhere' after stellar rookie season

﻿Micah Parsons﻿' rookie campaign was a revelation, with the Dallas Cowboys linebacker proving to be a playmaker all over the field. The 22-year-old, however, believes he's just scratching the surface of his ability.
news

Tom Brady: If not for tuck rule, I'm probably Drew Bledsoe's backup in 2002

During ESPN's new 30 for 30 documentary "The Tuck Rule," Tom Brady said if it weren't for that victory on their way to the Super Bowl, he believes he would have returned to being Drew Bledsoe's backup.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes 'still not over' loss to Bengals in AFC title game

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is still feeling the loss in the AFC Championship Game to the Bengals during his trip to the 2022 Pro Bowl. 
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara out of jail after arrest for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm

New Orleans Saints running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ was arrested and booked for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm on Sunday, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department release. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW