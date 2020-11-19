Around the NFL

Texans chairman Cal McNair: We'll 'cast a broad net' in search for head coach

Published: Nov 19, 2020 at 02:41 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Houston Texans chairman Cal McNair plans to consider all options for his next coaching hire after firing Bill O'Brien earlier this year.

"We'll interview offensive and defensive coaches," McNair said Thursday, via the Houston Chronicle. "We're going to cast a broad net. We'll leave no stone unturned."

The coaching hire will be McNair's first since he took over as chairman in 2018. O'Brien was the fourth coach in Texans history.

Houston not only must fill a coaching vacancy but also has a general manager to hire. McNair reiterated the stance of Texans president Jamey Roots, who said interim GM Jack Easterby won't get the full-time gig.

"There's no decision made on Jack until we can talk to the next general manager," McNair said. "We'll cross that bridge when we get there."

McNair hopes to hire a GM-coaching duo who can work together after years of push-and-pull between the front office and coaching staff.

"Someone who's really bright and a good football mind," McNair said of what he's longing for in a GM. "We want a coach who's a great leader of men. We'll hire people who can work together and be great Texans. The players, the organization and the fans will feel that."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported last Sunday that the Texans could install interim coach Romeo Crennel as the full-time coach for 2021.

McNair noted that he plans to first hire the GM, who will then play a role in hiring the coaching staff.

"We'll take our time and follow the procedures," he said. "When we hire the general manager and coach, we'll give them time, and we'll support them (financially). We want them to have the runway to do great jobs."

Related Content

news

Lions RB D'Andre Swift dealing with concussion 

D'Andre Swift's availability for Week 11 is in doubt. The Lions running back is dealing with a concussion issue and did not practice Thursday.  
news

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater unlikely to start vs. Lions

The Panthers might have a new starting quarterback for this week. ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿, who's been limited in practice the past two days with an MCL sprain, appears unlikely to start Sunday versus the Lions, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.  
news

Seahawks RB Chris Carson not expected to play 'TNF' vs. Cardinals

The Seahawks will likely be without their feature back for another week. Chris Carson is not expected to play Thursday night against the Cardinals, Tom Pelissero reports.  
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 11

The Cardinals are expected to sign veteran defensive tackle Domata Peko, Ian Rapoport reports. Here is other roster and injury news we're tracking on Thursday.
news

Adam Gase says Jets aren't trying to tank: 'Nobody has talked about that'

The New York Jets aren't actively trying to lose games. Coach Adam Gase insists Gang Green has never aggressively attempted to tank on their way to an 0-9 record. 
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on rematch with Raiders: 'We'll be ready to go, I promise you'

The lone blemish on the Kansas City Chiefs' record in 2020 is a Week 5 home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Ahead of Sunday's AFC West re-match, Patrick Mahomes wants to avoid the first division sweep of his career. 
news

Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Matchup vs. Cook, Vikings 'will not be a repeat of the Browns game'

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence believes Dalvin Cook is even better than the Browns' two-headed monster in the backfield. He also thinks Dallas has greatly improved since allowing 307 rushing yards to the Browns, which runs a similar scheme to that of the Vikings.
news

Cardinals plan to expand rookie LB Isaiah Simmons' role vs. Seahawks: 'It's time'

The Arizona Cardinals say it's time for rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons to have an expanded role in their game against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.
news

Seahawks' defense learning from past mistakes, aims to pressure Cardinals QB Murray

In tonight's prime-time NFC West matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals, the Seattle Seahawks defense looks to learn from their past mistakes and put pressure QB Kyler Murray.
news

Broncos DC Ed Donatell at home recovering after hospitalization due to COVID-19

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Nov. 1, is at home recovering after he was hospitalized last week with COVID-19-related symptoms, the team announced Wednesday. 
news

49ers awarded former Falcons DE Takk McKinley on waivers

Takk McKinley﻿ has a new home, and it isn't far from his hometown. The Oakland native was claimed off waivers by the 49ers, Ian Rapoport reports. Perhaps this one will stick for the former Falcons first-round pick.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL