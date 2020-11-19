Texans chairman Cal McNair: We'll 'cast a broad net' in search for head coach

Houston Texans chairman Cal McNair plans to consider all options for his next coaching hire after firing Bill O'Brien earlier this year.

"We'll interview offensive and defensive coaches," McNair said Thursday, via the Houston Chronicle. "We're going to cast a broad net. We'll leave no stone unturned."

The coaching hire will be McNair's first since he took over as chairman in 2018. O'Brien was the fourth coach in Texans history.

Houston not only must fill a coaching vacancy but also has a general manager to hire. McNair reiterated the stance of Texans president Jamey Roots, who said interim GM Jack Easterby won't get the full-time gig.

"There's no decision made on Jack until we can talk to the next general manager," McNair said. "We'll cross that bridge when we get there."

McNair hopes to hire a GM-coaching duo who can work together after years of push-and-pull between the front office and coaching staff.

"Someone who's really bright and a good football mind," McNair said of what he's longing for in a GM. "We want a coach who's a great leader of men. We'll hire people who can work together and be great Texans. The players, the organization and the fans will feel that."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported last Sunday that the Texans could install interim coach Romeo Crennel as the full-time coach for 2021.

McNair noted that he plans to first hire the GM, who will then play a role in hiring the coaching staff.