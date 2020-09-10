Around the NFL

Texans' Brandin Cooks a game-time decision against Chiefs

Published: Sep 10, 2020 at 06:14 AM
Quang M. Lam

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is a true game-day decision.

Cooks was listed on the injury report as questionable with a quad injury. But he has improved the past 24 hours and there's optimism he'll play tonight against the Kansas City Chiefs, a source tells NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Cooks may work out before the game to be sure.

The 26-year-old Oregon State product had 42 receptions for 583 yards with the Los Angeles Rams last season before being traded to Houston in April. He is expected to help fill the hole left by the loss of All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded to Arizona.

The Texans kick off the season against the Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. ET tonight in a rematch of last season's Divisional Round playoff game, won by Kansas City 51-31.

