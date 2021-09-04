Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Tennessee Titans quarterback ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿ is off the reserve/COVID-19 list and on track to lead his squad into the season opener against the visiting Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 12.

Tannehill and running back ﻿Jeremy McNichols﻿ were activated off the COVID list Saturday, the team announced. Both players are now eligible to resume practicing with the team.

Tannehill was placed on the list on Aug. 26. He was one of a number of Titans players who were placed on the list during an outbreak within the team. Head coach Mike Vrabel tested positive for COVID-19 prior to that. On Friday, the Titans also activated wide receiver ﻿Racey McMath﻿ and linebacker ﻿Harold Landry﻿.

As a vaccinated player, Tannehill needed two negative tests over a 24-hour period to return, if asymptomatic. Their was initial hope he could return before the Titans' last preseason game, but that did not happen.