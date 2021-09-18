Tennessee Titans host Waverly Central High School home game at Nissan Stadium to help flood victims

The Tennessee Titans organization stepped up in a big way following a tragic event that recently struck its community.

On Thursday night, Nissan Stadium hosted a high school football game between the Waverly Central Tigers and the White House Blue Devils in an effort to help a recovering football program while also raising awareness to a community in need.

Humphreys County, which is 70 miles west of Nashville, sustained more than 15 inches of rain in a matter of hours on August 21 and the catastrophic flooding resulted in 20 deaths, over 500 homes damaged (more than 200 completely destroyed), countless businesses and schools damaged, and roads literally washed away.

Waverly Central High School felt the brunt of the devastating flood and its football program lost everything -- their equipment, locker room, practice field, and game field. The Titans Foundation is providing the program with new equipment, courtesy of team and league partners, along with a $50,000 donation for the relief efforts while also sending two teams of staff members to help aid the recovery in Humphreys County.

The Titans went on to host Waverly Central's football game on Thursday night at Nissan Stadium and went even further to provide a memorable experience. The Titans Radio broadcast team -- Mike Keith and Dave "Coach Mac" McGinnis -- called the game on the Titans Radio's flagship station 104.5 The Zone and the broadcast included pre- and post-game coverage to help provide an NFL game experience for the community.