Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers Hospitality

Published: Oct 07, 2018 at 01:07 PM

Dear Guest

We look forward to welcoming you to NFL Hospitality for Tennessee Titans at LA Chargers, Sunday 21th October 2018. The Game kicks off at 2.30pm and all hospitality opens at 11.30am.

You will need your game ticket to access the stadium on the day and your credential will allow your entry into your hospitality suite.

![ ](http://static.nfl.com/static/content/public/photo/2018/09/28/0ap3000000967343.pdf)

Please enter Wembley Stadium via the Club Wembley/Purple route. We will have hosts along Olympic Way to guide you into the stadium. Your hospitality suite is listed on your credential. Please see the list of suites below.

Hospitality Locations

Sapphire - The Venue

Diamond - Bobby Moore Suite

Platinum - One Twenty Club

For further information on how to get to Wembley Stadium, watch the below video.

Please note there will be a clear bag policy in operation in all NFL London Games, more details can be found at **www.nfl.com/ukclearbagpolicy**.

On arrival to the hospitality suite, you will be greeted by a hostess who will be able to assist you.

We hope you enjoy the game.

NFL Hospitality Team

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL to schedule all 2020 games in US

news

NFL UK Thomas Cook Ticket Update

news

Four NFL London Games to be played in 2019

news

NFL Shop at the London Games

news

NFL VIP Hospitality

news

Seattle Seahawks at Oakland Raiders Hospitality

news

Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars Hospitality

news

Watch the NFL London Games on BBC Two and Sky Sports

news

Jess Glynne to perform London Games Kickoff concert

news

Everything you need to know about the 2018 NFL London Games

news

6 London bound teams to take over Pubs