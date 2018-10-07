Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars Hospitality

Dear Guest
We look forward to welcoming you to NFL Hospitality for Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday 28th October 2018. The Game kicks off at 1.30pm and all hospitality opens at 10.30am.
You will need your game ticket to access the stadium on the day and your credential will allow your entry into your hospitality suite.
Please enter Wembley Stadium via the Club Wembley/Purple route. We will have hosts along Olympic Way to guide you into the stadium. Your hospitality suite is listed on your credential. Please see the list of suites below.
Hospitality Locations
Diamond - Bobby Moore Suite
Platinum - One Twenty Club
For further information on how to get to Wembley Stadium, watch the below video.
Please note there will be a clear bag policy in operation in all NFL London Games, more details can be found at **www.nfl.com/ukclearbagpolicy**.
On arrival to the hospitality suite, you will be greeted by a hostess who will be able to assist you.
We hope you enjoy the game.
NFL Hospitality Team