Ten things you didn't know about Richard Dent

Former Tennessee State University coach John Merritt often tells the story of how Richard Dent - member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2011 - was recruited to the school. Dent came from religious family in the Atlanta area. Assistant coach Joe Gilliam accompanied Merritt on the trip. The first thing Merritt did was get down on his knees and open the bible. That was all they needed to do to convince him TSU was the right place.