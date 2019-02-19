Ten running backs worth pursuing in free agency/2019 NFL Draft

1) Le'Veon Bell, free agent: A no-brainer No. 1 on this list, Bell earned first-team All-Pro honors when we last saw him on the field of play. He also led the NFL in carries (321) and touches (406) during that 2017 campaign, though he's now had more than a year to recover from that career-high workload, having sat out the entire 2018 season in a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bell, who just turned 27, is the prototypical modern running back: The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder can pound the rock as a traditional rusher, but also brings savvy pass-catching skills that go way beyond dump-offs and screens -- Bell can line up wide and run pristine receiver-quality routes. It's only natural to wonder what kind of rust Bell could possess when he returns to action in the fall, given his 2018 sabbatical, but he's still young enough to engender confidence. The biggest concern might be how his unique running style -- which takes patience to a level that'd get most backs in trouble -- will play in a foreign scheme with unfamiliar blockers.