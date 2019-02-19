Analysis

Ten running backs worth pursuing in free agency/2019 NFL Draft

Published: Feb 19, 2019 at 02:38 AM
Headshot_Author_GENNARO-FILICE_1400x1000
Gennaro Filice

Deputy Editor, Written Content

Over the next several months, the rosters of all 32 teams will begin to take shape for the 2019 season. In this series, NFL.com writers and analysts look at the best players available in the 2019 NFL Draft, free agency or via trade (limited to players who are reportedly available or open to being dealt) at the following positions: quarterback, running back, defensive back, pass rusher and receiver. Today, Gennaro Filice looks at the top 10 running backs worth pursuing.

1) Le'Veon Bell, free agent: A no-brainer No. 1 on this list, Bell earned first-team All-Pro honors when we last saw him on the field of play. He also led the NFL in carries (321) and touches (406) during that 2017 campaign, though he's now had more than a year to recover from that career-high workload, having sat out the entire 2018 season in a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bell, who just turned 27, is the prototypical modern running back: The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder can pound the rock as a traditional rusher, but also brings savvy pass-catching skills that go way beyond dump-offs and screens -- Bell can line up wide and run pristine receiver-quality routes. It's only natural to wonder what kind of rust Bell could possess when he returns to action in the fall, given his 2018 sabbatical, but he's still young enough to engender confidence. The biggest concern might be how his unique running style -- which takes patience to a level that'd get most backs in trouble -- will play in a foreign scheme with unfamiliar blockers.

2) Josh Jacobs, draft prospect: While this RB draft class doesn't feature the kind of chart-topping superstar that we've become accustomed to of late (SEE: Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott, etc.), Jacobs has established himself as the belle of this ball, and for good reason. In an Alabama backfield teeming with NFL talent, Jacobs emerged as top dog down the back stretch of last season. The 5-10, 216-pounder is a true three-down back, as a punishing runner, dynamic pass catcher and tenacious pass blocker. He even returned kicks for the Tide, averaging a whopping 30.6 yards a pop last season. With his well-rounded game, stocky build and stellar vision, Jacobs has drawn comparisons to Frank Gore. While some might raise an eyebrow at Jacobs' limited collegiate workload -- just 251 carries over three seasons, a byproduct of Alabama's time-share backfield and an injury-riddled sophomore season -- the optimistic draftnik loves all the tread left on these tires.

3) Darrell Henderson, draft prospect: At this point in the pre-draft process, Jacobs is the only back consistently receiving first-round buzz. So, what does the RB prospect landscape look like after him? Well, the talent doesn't drop off, but the groupthink does. A number of names could fill this slot, but I'm going with the home-run hitter out of Memphis. This past season, Henderson gained 1,321 yards after first contact. Yup, according to Pro Football Focus, this 5-9, 200-pounder averaged a mind-bending 6.17 yards per attempt after contact. That's how you average 8.9 yards per carry ... for the second consecutive season! I know, I know: Some will question the level of competition Henderson faced in the American Athletic Conference. But he displays the kind of contact balance and lateral quickness that'll play on any field. His pass-catching role was limited at Memphis, and pass protection is an area where improvement's needed. But in an NFL that's more fond of committee backfields than ever before, Henderson's explosive running skills have Day 2 draft steal written all over them.

4) Mark Ingram, free agent: The two-time Pro Bowler will turn 30 during the coming season, an age milestone that traditionally serves as a scarlet letter number for running backs. That shouldn't be the case for Ingram, though, as his workload has always been restricted by Sean Payton's committee approach in New Orleans. And the skill set remains quite enticing: a beefy bruiser who has eclipsed 4.5 yards per carry in each of the past four seasons, while simultaneously serving as a weapon in the passing game. Ingram's work has been overshadowed by the transcendent play of Alvin Kamara over the past two seasons, but the former Heisman Trophy winner should garner plenty of interest on the open market (if the Saints don't re-up him), due to his well-rounded, blue-collar game.

5) Tevin Coleman, free agent: After flashing talent as a versatile, change-of-pace back behind Devonta Freeman during his first three NFL seasons, Coleman spent most of 2018 as Atlanta's RB1, due to Freeman's injury-abbreviated campaign. The results? Mixed. While Coleman averaged a career-high 4.8 yards per carry and notched five receiving touchdowns (in addition to his four rushing scores), he ranked as just the No. 47 running back by PFF's grading. Always known for his blazing speed, Coleman doesn't break many tackles; thus, there's a boom-or-bust quality to his game. The chunk plays are exhilarating, the negative plays frustrating. Still just 25 years old, could the 6-1, 210-pounder even out his play and carry a backfield? Or does he max out as a complementary big-play threat?

6) Damien Harris, draft prospect: As a former five-star recruit who led Alabama in rushing during each of the past three seasons, Harris would seem to have the kind of resume scouts would salivate over. But he's not an elite athlete, lacks long speed and has limited production in the passing game. That said, there are still tools to work with in this 5-11, 215-pound frame. Harris is a physical, no-nonsense runner with fine vision who gets upfield in a hurry and always falls forward. And this isn't a young player who'll find his way into the doghouse for poor ball security: Harris never lost a fumble in four years at Alabama -- and didn't put the ball on the turf at all in his final two seasons. The other players on this list have more jump-off-the-screen ability, but Harris is the kind of disciplined, steady rusher who can grind out success on Sundays.

7) Devin Singletary, draft prospect: Nicknamed "Motor," Singletary churned out three straight 1,000-yard rushing campaigns at FAU before entering the 2019 NFL Draft. Of course, his spectacular production in Boca Raton could work against him, in the sense that NFL execs will wonder what kind of toll an immense college workload took on the 5-9, 200-pounder. As mentioned above, Josh Jacobs logged 251 carries over three years at Alabama. Singletary eclipsed that total in each of the last two seasons, closing out his three-year career with a hefty 714 totes. Another issue: Limited receiving production, including just six total catches this past season. A highly elusive runner with fun college tape, Singletary's combine testing will help evaluators get a better feel for how his athletic traits could fit into the next level.

8) David Montgomery, draft prospect: Like Singletary, Montgomery took on a massive workload at the college level, clearing 250 carries in each of the past two seasons. Unlike Singletary, Montgomery has a bulky, NFL-sized frame -- and he threw it around to great effect during his time at Iowa State. What Montgomery lacks in burst and long speed, he makes up for in contact balance and tackle-breaking ability. He's also a capable pass catcher, as evidenced by his 71 catches in 37 career games. His athletic testing at the combine isn't going to blow anyone away, but this guy doesn't lack in the heart department. (Unfortunately, they don't have a test for that in Indy.)

9) Jay Ajayi, free agent: We've entered the injury-uncertainty portion of the list. Ajayi's 2018 season ended in Week 5, when he tore his ACL. The good news? Ajayi said it was a "clean" ACL tear, and he'll be 11 months removed from the injury when the 2019 season kicks off. The bad news? This wasn't his first health woe, as Ajayi's injury history is well-documented, going back to his time at Boise State. Truth is, Ajayi's violent running style isn't just hard on defenders -- his own body takes a beating, too. Ajayi's still just 25, though, and he's enjoyed some stretches of dominant play, logging three 200-yard rushing games during the 2016 season and playing a key role in the Eagles' Super Bowl title run in 2017.

10) Rodney Anderson, draft prospect: A healthy Rodney Anderson would sit near the tippy top of this list. Unfortunately, that's only a hypothetical, as Anderson's 2018 season ended in September with a knee injury. That wasn't an isolated incident, either: Three of Anderson's four years at Oklahoma featured season-ending injuries, including a broken leg and a fractured vertebra. So, how does a guy with such a laundry list of serious health issues make this kind of list at all? Well, he's immensely talented. And big. And explosive. And versatile. College football fans will remember Anderson's performance against Georgia in the 2018 Rose Bowl (a College Football Playoff semifinal game), when he shredded a loaded Dawgs D for 201 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. The medical concerns could push Anderson to Day 3 of the draft, but if he's right, he could be a steal as a high-impact rookie.

Follow Gennaro Filice on Twitter @GennaroFilice.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season: Five playoff contenders facing the toughest schedules down the stretch

Will Daniel Jones' Giants overcome an imposing slate of opponents to reach the postseason? Can Ja'Marr Chase's Bengals repeat 2021's late-year magic? Eric Edholm identifies the five playoff contenders facing the toughest remaining schedules in the 2022 NFL season.

news

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 14: Four teams whose 2023 starting QB isn't on the current roster

What's next for franchises without a true answer at the game's most important position? David Carr spotlights four teams that'll almost certainly bring in a brand new starting quarterback next season. Plus, an updated ranking of the top 15 offensive players in the game today.

news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: NFC East owns top two spots; 49ers fall after Jimmy Garoppolo injury

With five weeks remaining in the regular season, one division owns the top two spots in Dan Hanzus' NFL Power Rankings. How far do the 49ers fall in the wake of Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending injury? Check out the full pecking order, 1-32.

news

2023 NFL Draft order: Eagles holding top-five pick after Saints' loss to Buccaneers

What impact did the Saints' collapse against the Bucs have on the outlook for the 2023 NFL Draft? Dan Parr and Eric Edholm provide the updated order for Round 1 along with needs for every team entering Week 14.

news

The First Read, Week 14: Five things we know (and five we don't) as season heats up; updated MVP ranks

Are Joe Burrow's Bengals superior to the Chiefs? Can Tua Tagovailoa push the Dolphins forward? Jeffri Chadiha breaks down five knowns and five unknowns as the 2022 NFL season heats up. Plus, pondering Zach Wilson's future and updated MVP ranks.

news

2022 Heisman Trophy finalists revealed: Ranking the four contenders

The finalists for the 2022 Heisman Trophy were revealed on Monday night. How do the contenders stack up? Eric Edholm ranks the field of four based on strength of candidacy.

news

Nine takes that WON'T change in NFL's stretch run: Bills are AFC team to beat; Patrick Mahomes is MVP

Who's the team to beat in the AFC? Which sub-.500 squad has serious berserker potential in the NFC? Who'll win NFL MVP? In a league defined by unpredictability, Adam Schein has nine takes you can take to the bank.

news

With defense shining in win over Miami, 49ers pivot from injured QB Jimmy Garoppolo to Brock Purdy

The 49ers came away from Sunday with a win over the Dolphins led by a dominant defense, but they lost Jimmy Garoppolo for the season. Jim Trotter examines the performance and what lies ahead for the team with rookie Brock Purdy in as the new QB1.

news

Deshaun Watson's rusty 2022 debut shows how far QB, Browns have to go

The Browns were victorious in Deshaun Watson's 2022 debut, but Judy Battista says the quarterback's performance against the Texans showed dramatic -- and rapid -- improvement will be needed for Cleveland to have any hope of making a playoff push.

news

College Football Playoff: NFL draft takeaways from semifinal matchups reveal

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What are the NFL draft storylines to track in the two games? Eric Edholm provides five takeaways.

news

2020 QB class showing all-time potential in Year 3; San Francisco 49ers have frightening upside

With Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts all thriving in Year 3, Bucky Brooks says the 2020 QB class has all-time potential. How do the four signal-callers stack up against each other? Let's rank 'em! Plus, the scariest team in the NFL right now.

news

NFL Week 13 bold predictions: Pass-TD record reached in Chiefs-Bengals; A.J. Brown's revenge!

How will Eagles receiver A.J. Brown fare against his former team? How many pass TDs will Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow combine for when they meet Sunday? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 13 of the 2022 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE