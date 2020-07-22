Ten most egregiously off-base player ratings in 'Madden NFL 21'

RATING: 86





I wrote in my look at the Texans in our State of the Franchise series that I feel for Watson, because he was as much of a mobile-aerial ground-breaker as the other young QBs dominating the game today, but he seems to have been surpassed in reputation by Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson -- and now it's happened in Madden, too. Of course, it's not much of a leap to give higher ratings to Mahomes (99) and Jackson (94), given both have MVP awards to their names. But I'm still trying to figure out how older quarterbacks like Drew Brees (93), Tom Brady (90) and Matt Ryan (87) carry higher overall ratings in 2020 than the 24-year-old Watson. Is this some sort of lifetime achievement award? Like when Alan Arkin won an Oscar for Little Miss Sunshine?