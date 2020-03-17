Teddy Bridgewater drawing interest from Panthers, Pats

Amid blockbuster news of Tom Brady's departure from the New England Patriots and Cam Newtonbeing bestowed permission to seek a trade, Teddy Bridgewater finds himself with multiple suitors and possibilities.
A season after going undefeated when he was thrust into the starter's role for the Saints due to Drew Brees' bum thumb, Bridgewater has drawn interest from the Panthers and Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
In many ways, Bridgewater is adjacent to some very large news on Tuesday and there's likely to be some for him directly coming soon.
UPDATE: The Panthers are finalizing a deal for Teddy Bridgewater, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.