Teams will study what Eagles did against Patriots

» The Bills had no choice but to bench J.P. Losman after his horrendous showing at Jacksonville. They gave him ample opportunity to show he could be their franchise quarterback. In a game crucial to the Bills' playoff hopes, he responded by showing that he offers little more now than it did at the start of his career -- a strong arm and a poor grasp of just about everything else it takes to play quarterback in the NFL. Losman's greatest fault is a disturbing knack for making a bad situation, such as being flushed out of the pocket, worse. He never seems to have an escape plan, and when something does work, it usually seems to happen by accident. Although he is a rookie, Trent Edwards shows much greater composure and awareness. He doesn't have Losman's arm strength, but he throws the ball well and his superior game management should give the Bills a chance to, at the very least, salvage what is left of their season.