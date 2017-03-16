Team signings bolster some O-lines, raise concerns for others

With former Seahawk Russell Okung available after a disappointing stint in Denver, Seattle instead elected to add veteran tackle and former No. 2 overall pick Luke Joeckel. Veteran is a generous adjective here, though, as Joeckel has only been in the league for four seasons, all spent with Jacksonville. He wasn't anywhere near what the Jaguars thought they were getting in a top-five pick (though most of the 2013 class proved to be disastrous), and hopes to fare better in Seattle on a line that has listed ages of 25, 24, 25, 22 and 26. If that unit ever grows from green to good, watch out. But until then, Seattle can only hope the new addition provides a small boost at the very least.