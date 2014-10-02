Team identities: NFC South

Outside of Sunday's frisky road win in Pittsburgh, the Bucs have been a corpse on offense. Scoring 17 or fewer points in three of four games, Tampa ranks dead last in passing yardage while leading the league in turnovers. Count me among those who felt like Mike Glennon should have started over Josh McCown from Day 1. I like Glennon's strong arm in an offense with plenty of tall targets to throw to. If he can build off a solid second half against the Steelers, there's hope yet for Lovie and the boys.