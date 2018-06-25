Analysis

Team-by-team breakdown of Top 100 Players of 2018

Published: Jun 25, 2018 at 03:20 PM

The complete list of the NFL Top 100 Players of 2018 has finally been unveiled. Below is a list of which players from each team (starting with clubs with the most selections):

Los Angeles Rams

» RB Todd Gurley (No. 6)

» DT Aaron Donald (No. 7)

» QB Jared Goff (No. 38)

» CB Aqib Talib (No. 53)

» DT Ndamukong Suh (No. 61)

» CB Marcus Peters (No. 79)

» OT Andrew Whitworth (No. 87)

Minnesota Vikings

» DE Everson Griffen (No. 19)

» WR Adam Thielen (No. 36)

» S Harrison Smith (No. 46)

» CB Xavier Rhodes (No. 55)

» WR Stefon Diggs (No. 65)

» DT Linval Joseph (No. 83)

» QB Kirk Cousins (No. 94)

Jacksonville Jaguars

» DT Calais Campbell (No. 14)

» CB Jalen Ramsey (No. 17)

» CB A.J. Bouye (No. 35)

» RB Leonard Fournette (No. 58)

» OLB Telvin Smith (No. 67)

» DE Yannick Ngakoue (No. 88)

Green Bay Packers

» QB Aaron Rodgers (No. 10)

» WR Davante Adams (No. 45)

» TE Jimmy Graham (No. 89)

» OT David Bakhtiari (No. 91)

» DT Mike Daniels (No. 93)

» S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (No. 100)

New Orleans Saints

» QB Drew Brees (No. 8)

» RB Alvin Kamara (No. 20)

» DE Cameron Jordan (No. 26)

» RB Mark Ingram (No. 43)

» WR Michael Thomas (No. 81)

» CB Marshon Lattimore (No. 82)

Pittsburgh Steelers

» WR Antonio Brown (No. 2)

» RB Le'Veon Bell (No. 5)

» QB Ben Roethlisberger (No. 18)

» OG David DeCastro (No. 44)

» ILB Ryan Shazier (No. 47)

» DT Cameron Heyward (No. 48)

Los Angeles Chargers

» DE Joey Bosa (No. 37)

» WR Keenan Allen (No. 41)

» QB Philip Rivers (No. 56)

» CB Casey Hayward (No. 59)

» DE Melvin Ingram (No. 76)

Philadelphia Eagles

» QB Carson Wentz (No. 3)

» TE Zach Ertz (No. 68)

» DT Fletcher Cox (No. 69)

» OT Lane Johnson (No. 95)

» S Malcolm Jenkins (No. 96)

Seattle Seahawks

» QB Russell Wilson (No. 11)

» ILB Bobby Wagner (No. 21)

» S Earl Thomas (No. 42)

» S Kam Chancellor (No. 75)

» WR Doug Baldwin (No. 99)

Dallas Cowboys

» DE Demarcus Lawrence (No. 34)

» OT Tyron Smith (No. 39)

» RB Ezekiel Elliott (No. 54)

» OG Zack Martin (No. 71)

Houston Texans

» WR DeAndre Hopkins (No. 13)

» DE Jadeveon Clowney (No. 32)

» QB Deshaun Watson (No. 50)

» DE J.J. Watt (No. 84)

Tennessee Titans

» DT Jurrell Casey (No. 66)

» TE Delanie Walker (No. 72)

» OT Taylor Lewan (No. 78)

» S Kevin Byard (No. 80)

Denver Broncos

» DE Von Miller (No. 9)

» QB Case Keenum (No. 51)

» CB Chris Harris Jr. (No. 86)

Arizona Cardinals

» CB Patrick Peterson (No. 23)

» WR Larry Fitzgerald (No. 27)

» DE Chandler Jones (No. 28)

Kansas City Chiefs

» TE Travis Kelce (No. 24)

» RB Kareem Hunt (No. 33)

» WR Tyreek Hill (No. 40)

Atlanta Falcons

» WR Julio Jones (No. 4)

» QB Matt Ryan (No. 29)

» RB Devonta Freeman (No. 70)

Carolina Panthers

» ILB Luke Kuechly (No. 12)

» QB Cam Newton (No. 25)

» OLB Thomas Davis (No. 73)

Oakland Raiders

» DE Khalil Mack (No. 16)

» QB Derek Carr (No. 60)

» DE Bruce Irvin (No. 85)

San Francisco 49ers

» CB Richard Sherman (No. 64)

» QB Jimmy Garoppolo (No. 90)

Cincinnati Bengals

» WR A.J. Green (No. 22)

» DT Geno Atkins (No. 63)

Buffalo Bills

» RB LeSean McCoy (No. 30)

» S Micah Hyde (No. 62)

Cleveland Browns

» WR Jarvis Landry (No. 52)

» RB Carlos Hyde (No. 97)

New York Giants

» WR Odell Beckham Jr. (No. 77)

» S Landon Collins (No. 92)

Detroit Lions

» QB Matthew Stafford (No. 31)

» CB Darius Slay (No. 49)

New England Patriots

» QB Tom Brady (No. 1)

» TE Rob Gronkowski (No. 15)

Miami Dolphins

» DE Cameron Wake (No. 74)

Baltimore Ravens

» LB C.J. Mosley (No. 98)

Washington Redskins

» OT Trent Williams (No. 57)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL TRUE OR FALSE: Rock bottom for Pats? Dallas and Cincinnati BACK? Brock Purdy fraudulent?

Have the Patriots hit rock bottom? Are the Cowboys and Bengals BACK? Is Brock Purdy fraudulent? Adam Schein answers those questions -- and more -- in this TRUE OR FALSE edition of the Schein Nine.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 6 game of 2023 season

Around The NFL breaks down a key moment from each Week 6 game of the 2023 season to stream on NFL+.
news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Browns and Jets rise behind stifling defenses; Texans continue to surprise

This past Sunday saw the last two remaining undefeateds go down. So, what does the NFL hierarchy look like in Week 7? Eric Edholm updates his Power Rankings, with the Browns and Jets on the rise thanks to inspired defensive efforts.
news

2024 NFL Draft order: Bears holding top two picks thanks to trade

Chad Reuter provides a look at the updated 2024 NFL Draft order for Round 1 along with needs for every team. Which squad is holding the first two selections entering Week 7?
news

The First Read: Five teams that are better than their records; MVP rankings; Week 7's must-see matchup

In this edition of The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha identifies five teams that are better than their respective records would indicate. Plus, risers/sliders from Week 6, way-too-early MVP rankings and the must-see showdown of Week 7.
news

Mistake-prone 49ers get wake-up call in 'grimy' loss to Browns

The San Francisco 49ers suffered their first loss of their season on Sunday. The manner in which they fell offers lessons for one of the NFL's top teams and a potential wake-up call, Senior National Columnist Judy Battista writes.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Brock Purdy looks like true franchise quarterback for 49ers; Bill Belichick on borrowed time with Patriots?

Is Brock Purdy a true franchise quarterback in San Francisco? Is Bill Belichick on borrowed time in New England? Did the Jaguars just uncover an unconventional advantage in London? Bucky Brooks provides answers in this edition of the Scout's Notebook.
news

2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 6: Weighing what's next for three slumping offenses

David Carr evaluates slumping offenses in New England, Baltimore and Green Bay, weighing which one needs a hard restart or a soft reset -- and which one should stay patient. Plus, he updates his ranking of the NFL's top 15 offensive players.
news

NFL Week 6 bold predictions: Josh Allen, Bills' D set records; C.J. Stroud finally throws first interception

Are Josh Allen and the Bills' defense both about to make history vs. the Giants? Will rookie star C.J. Stroud finally throw his first interception? NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Week 6 of the 2023 season.
news

Top 10 tight ends entering Week 6 of 2023 NFL season: Rookie at No. 1! Travis Kelce outside top five

The Next Gen Stats analytics team ranks the top 10 tight ends entering Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. Lions rookie Sam LaPorta is off to a fast start, but is it enough to claim the top spot? Where does Travis Kelce rank amid an up-and-down campaign?
news

NFL QB Index, Week 6: Jalen Hurts soars to No. 1; Brock Purdy knocking on door of top five

There's a new No. 1 in Nick Shook's QB Index entering Week 6. Plus, Brock Purdy reaches the doorstep of the top five. Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32.