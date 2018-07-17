Around the NFL

Taven Bryan signs $10.2M rookie contract with Jaguars

Published: Jul 17, 2018 at 04:36 AM
Herbie Teope

With their rookies reporting Wednesday for training camp, the Jacksonville Jaguars will have the 29th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft available for duty.

The Jaguars agreed to terms with defensive tackle Taven Bryan on a four-year deal worth $10.2 million with a $5.5 million signing bonus, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

As with all first-round picks, Bryan's contract comes with a team option for a fifth season.

The 6-foot-4, 291-pound Bryan provides depth to an already stout Jaguars defensive line while he adjusts to the professional game. The Jaguars likely view Bryan as an eventual replacement for veteran Calais Campbell, who enters his 11th professional season.

Bryan, an athletic defensive lineman, showed the ability to disrupt action behind the line of scrimmage in 2017 while at Florida by totaling six tackles for a loss. He finished his collegiate career with 62 tackles (30 solo), 10.5 tackles for a loss, 5.5 sacks, an interception, a pass defensed and a fumble recovery.

With Bryan under contract, 10 first-round picks from the 2018 draft remain unsigned.

