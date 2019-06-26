Targets gained and lost entering 2019

Breakdown: Some might believe the Patriots have more open targets with Gronkowski out of the mix, but the opposite is true. They've added a number of players this offseason, including Harry, Thomas, and Harris, and Josh Gordon has been reinstated from a suspension. While Julian Edelman has seen his value rise, Harry is the clear sleeper as long as Gordon's status is in question. Thomas, who is coming off an Achilles ailment, might not be ready for the start of the season and has little re-draft value. Watson could wind up as the tight end replacement for Gronkowski, but he's been suspended for the first four games of the season. That could open the door for LaCosse to make an impact in the interim. He's still barely on the re-draft radar, though.